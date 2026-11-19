A report from the Lancaster Online suggests that voters in all 32 precincts have filed petitions calling for a recount as the race left just 28 votes between the two candidates.

Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory over incumbent Republican Rep. Brett Miller on Friday in Pennsylvania's 41st House District. I’m humbled to officially become your State Representative-elect for Pennsylvania’s 41st House District.

"There were many who believed districts like ours couldn’t change. But you proved that they can," Chambers said.

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"I am so proud of this community for showing up to vote and making their voice heard. Democrat, Republican, or Independent, we all can share in the hope for progress and a better future for our community.

"Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead. "A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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A former Penn State student is facing federal charges and could face life in prison after reportedly supplying large quantities of cocaine to two fraternities over two years, according to a federal indictment.

'She's a superhero': local woman escapes house fire, then runs back inside to save brother