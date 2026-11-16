Recording Academy Announces 69th Annual Grammy Nominations

The Recording Academy reveals nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards across 100 categories in a historic livestream event before the February 7 ceremony.

The Recording Academy is announcing the nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards across one hundred categories during a special livestream event. This marks the first time in the organization's history that it has revealed every single category nomination simultaneously rather than staggering the announcements over multiple days. A roster of past Grammy winners and nominees will help announce the nominees, ensuring a high-profile introduction to this year's contenders.

Historic Full Livestream Announcement Format

In recent years, the academy usually announced the nominations in the six General Field categories, and then a representative sample of about twelve more categories. This year they are going all in, presenting the complete list of nominees in a single broadcast. The event features a roster of past Grammy winners and nominees helping to announce the nominees, adding star power to the procedural revelation of this year's artistic recognition.

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General Field Categories and Voting Rules

There is a reason media focuses on the six General Field categories, which include album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best new artist, producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical. Every voting member of the academy, there are currently about sixteen thousand, is permitted to vote in those six categories without using up any of the limited number of categories in which they may vote. This unique rule structure ensures that all sixteen thousand members can participate in the most prestigious honors regardless of their primary discipline.

Evolution of Key Award Categories

Record, album, and song of the year have been presented every year since the first Grammy ceremony in 1959, establishing them as the oldest and most consistent honors in the show's history. Best new artist was added for the second ceremony, later in 1959, quickly becoming a staple of the annual celebration. Producer of the year, non-classical was first presented in 1975, recognizing technical excellence in the studio. Songwriter of the year, non-classical was first presented in 2023, highlighting the creative architects behind the music.

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Future Ceremony Logistics and Broadcast Rights

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This event continues a long tradition of television coverage, as the show has aired on CBS every year from 1973 to 2026. However, this upcoming ceremony marks a significant shift in media strategy, as the broadcast will move to ABC, Disney+, and Hulu for the next cycle. The Recording Academy is partnering with Disney to expand the reach of the awards through these additional streaming and broadcast platforms.

Full Nominee List and Media Coverage

The team will post the full list of nominees and much more the moment the academy announces the last nominee in the last category on the livestream. In the meantime, the coverage will show eighteen of the biggest categories here as soon as they are announced. This approach allows media outlets and fans to track the progress of the nominations in real-time. The comprehensive coverage ensures that no significant artist or work is overlooked during the initial announcement phase.