Record Taxpayers Hit by Savings Interest Levy as Healey Raises Rates

HMRC data reveals 2.1 million taxpayers will pay income tax on savings interest in 2026-27, with Chancellor John Healey increasing rates to 49% for additional earners.

Chancellor John Healey has significantly increased the income tax burden on savers, raising the top rate to 49 per cent from April 2027. This decision follows a dramatic surge in the number of higher earners paying tax on their cash savings, driven by frozen fiscal thresholds and elevated interest rates.

Surge in Taxable Savings Interest

HM Revenue & Customs data indicates that 2.1 million higher and additional rate taxpayers are projected to pay income tax on interest earned from cash savings during the 2026-27 tax year. This figure represents a more than threefold increase from the 658,000 individuals affected during the 2022-23 period. The sharp rise is attributed to salary thresholds remaining frozen since 2021, which has pushed more workers into higher tax bands despite stagnant real wages.

Also read Wall Street Bank Bonuses Hit Record Highs Amid Tech Shift

Breakdown of Affected Taxpayers

Of the total group facing tax liabilities this year, approximately 1.5 million are classified as higher-rate taxpayers earning above £50,271. Another 606,000 individuals fall into the additional-rate band, defined by incomes exceeding £125,141. In 2022-23, only 387,000 higher-rate and 271,000 additional-rate payers were impacted by these levies. The average tax bill for an additional-rate taxpayer is expected to reach £6,540 this year, nearly double the £3,710 average recorded in 2022-23.

Policy Shifts and Political Context

The current tax landscape follows a series of policy adjustments by the Labour government. During her 2025 Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves initially proposed a two percentage point increase in income tax rates for savings and property income. However, John Healey recently doubled this hike to four percentage points. Consequently, the basic, higher, and additional rates have risen to 24 per cent, 44 per cent, and 49 per cent respectively. This reversal marks a significant departure from the previous administration's initial fiscal roadmap.

Advertisement

Impact on Personal Allowances

Savers are also constrained by the unchanged personal savings allowance, which has remained static since its introduction in 2016. Basic rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in interest tax-free, while higher-rate taxpayers are limited to £500. Additional-rate taxpayers receive no allowance whatsoever, meaning they pay tax on every pound of interest earned. Experts warn that as incomes rise within frozen bands, more individuals lose their allowances entirely, resulting in immediate taxation on savings growth.

Future Projections and ISA Updates

Looking ahead, HM Revenue & Customs estimates that 6 million people will face increased taxes by 2031-32 due to these structural changes. Specifically, around five per cent of taxpayers anticipate an average annual rise of £225, while twelve per cent expect an increase of £113 in the 2027-28 period. Meanwhile, John Healey scrapped plans to reduce the cash ISA allowance to £12,000, preserving the existing £20,000 limit and introducing a new Starter ISA for first-time investors to mitigate some of the growing financial pressure on households.