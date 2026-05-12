Record Surge in Used Electric Vehicle Sales as Fuel Prices Climb

A record-breaking quarter for the UK's used electric car market reveals a significant shift in consumer behavior, driven by skyrocketing fuel costs and improved affordability.

The United Kingdom is witnessing a transformative shift in its automotive landscape as the cost of traditional fuels continues to climb, prompting a substantial rise in the popularity of pre-owned electric vehicles .

Recent market data indicates a staggering 32 per cent surge in the sales of used electric cars, marking a historic high for second-hand EV transactions. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), approximately 86,943 electric vehicles were sold between January and March, the highest quarterly volume ever recorded. This trend extends beyond fully electric models, as second-hand self-charging hybrids also experienced a record spike in demand.

Around 128,000 used hybrids changed hands during the first quarter, representing a 28 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This shift suggests that motorists are increasingly seeking greener alternatives to avoid the volatility of filling stations during periods of price instability. While the overarching used car market remained largely stagnant with a minor 0.2 per cent dip in overall transactions, the internal dynamics reveal a clear migration away from internal combustion engines.

Sales of used petrol cars fell by 0.6 per cent, while diesel vehicle transactions saw a much more dramatic decline of 6.7 per cent. Interestingly, plug-in hybrids faced a decrease in demand, dropping by 8.9 per cent, despite the arrival of new Chinese brands offering advanced range capabilities.

The SMMT attributes the boom in electric vehicle activity to a combination of factors, including a wider variety of available models, aggressive discounting, and various government incentives for new EVs that have eventually filtered down into the used market. Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the trade body, noted that geopolitical tensions and the resulting fuel price hikes, particularly those linked to conflicts in the Middle East and Iran, are likely to further accelerate this transition.

Industry experts highlight that affordability is playing a crucial role in this market evolution. James Hosking from AA Cars pointed out that search volumes for used EVs rose significantly in April, supported by a steady decline in prices. In fact, the most sought-after used electric and hybrid models have seen price reductions for five consecutive quarters, falling more than 7 per cent year on year.

Ginny Buckley of Electrifying.com suggests that consumers are performing a cost-benefit analysis and finding that the long-term advantages of EVs—such as lower running costs, fewer moving parts, and reduced servicing requirements—outweigh the initial hesitation. There is also a growing realization that battery technology is more durable than previously feared, with some batteries expected to outlast the vehicle chassis itself.

Furthermore, research conducted by Octopus Electroverse reveals a significant disparity between the perception of electric vehicles and the reality of owning one. A survey of over 11,000 UK drivers found that actual EV owners report an 85 per cent satisfaction rate, far exceeding the expectations of those who still drive petrol or diesel cars.

While only 31 per cent of traditional fuel drivers believed EV ownership would be highly satisfying, nearly half of actual EV users described themselves as extremely satisfied. Matt Davies of Octopus Electroverse suggests that the primary obstacle remaining for widespread adoption is a simple 'lack of information'.

As more vehicles enter the second-hand market and the gap between perception and reality closes, the momentum toward zero-emission transport is expected to grow, provided that policy levers remain in place to support the broader automotive ecosystem





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