High housing costs and mortgage rates push 25.2 million Americans aged 18 to 34 to live with parents, marking a national record in 2025 and delaying independent living for a generation.

Twenty-five point two million Americans between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four lived with their parents in 2025, representing a record-breaking share of young adults in the United States. This figure, reported by Realtor.com, indicates that roughly one in three young people remains in the family home. The trend reflects a significant shift in the national housing landscape, driven by persistent affordability challenges that have made independent living increasingly unattainable for many.

Soaring Housing Costs Delay Independence

The primary driver behind this demographic shift is the steep rise in housing expenses, which has pushed homeownership out of reach for millions of households. National home prices remain more than thirty percent higher than they were seven years ago, creating a substantial barrier for entry-level buyers. Additionally, mortgage rates currently top seven percent, a figure that is more than double the lows seen during the pandemic. These financial pressures, combined with inflationary forces such as higher energy prices, continue to strain household budgets and limit the ability of young adults to establish separate residences.

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Longer Timelines to Save for Down Payments

For renters, the path to purchasing a first home has become significantly longer and more difficult to navigate. A study by the Center for Responsible Lending's Julian Bond Institute found that saving for a down payment on a starter home now takes twice as long as it did in 2019. For a household earning a median income, researchers calculated that it would take a staggering sixteen years to save enough for a down payment and closing costs. This extended timeline transforms living with parents from a temporary post-college phase into a strategic necessity for financial survival.

Regional Trends in Multi-Generational Living

While the Northeast has traditionally housed the highest share of young adults living with family due to expensive markets, the data reveals new trends across other regions. In 2025, the share of young people living with parents jumped by thirty-two point three percent in the South and thirty-one point seven percent in the Midwest. These regions were previously viewed as more affordable alternatives to coastal areas, but rapid price increases have narrowed that advantage. In contrast, the Northeast saw its rate fall by two point three percentage points to thirty-six point nine percent, although it still recorded the highest national share.

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Midwest Affordability Squeeze Deepens

Real estate economist Hannah Jones at Realtor.com notes that different affordability constraints in various regions can produce identical outcomes for young families. Although median home listing prices in the Midwest are nearly one hundred eighty-three thousand dollars lower than in the Northeast, prices in both regions have climbed at similar paces since before the pandemic. In the Midwest, home prices are now forty-eight point four percent higher than in 2019, while the Northeast has seen a fifty point eight percent increase. This parallel growth has created a severe affordability squeeze, particularly for adults aged twenty-five to thirty-four, nearly fifteen percent of whom lived with parents last year.

Delayed Homeownership and Economic Impact

The inability to afford independent living is fundamentally altering traditional life milestones for younger generations. Wages in many areas have not grown at the same pace as home prices, contributing to the struggle to save for property. As a result, the age of first-time buyers in the United States has been rising steadily. For millions of young Americans, the question is no longer whether they are ready to leave home, but whether their finances allow them to do so. This delay in transitioning to independent living signals a long-term structural change in the American housing market.