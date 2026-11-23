A record setting number of Animated Features and International Film entries highlight eligibility lists for 99th Oscars. 190 feature docus also named.

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Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process. To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

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Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category. Mahershala Ali Says Having 2 Oscars "Doesn't Matter" When Getting Cast: "It Doesn't Translate To Anything Real"One hundred ninety features are eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards.

Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process. Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category.

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Films submitted in the Documentary Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Shortlists will be announced on December 15.

“American Doctor”“First We Bombed New Mexico – The Aftermath”“The Oldest Person in the World”A record 104 films are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. One hundred films were submitted by countries or regions, and four qualified through the festival award pathway. An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Shortlists will be announced on December 15.

“Woman Unknown,” DenmarkPreliminary voting for select categories for the 99th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, December 7, 2026, and end on Friday, December 11, 2026.will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Final ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Sees Steve Rogers Pulled Out Of Quiet Life