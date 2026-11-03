Record readings, windy with rain later tonight

Windy with record readings today. Rain holds off until later tonight and continues on and off for the day. Temperatures return to normal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Unseasonably warm and windy with much needed rain heading this way later tonight. Quiet conditions for the rest of the week with temperatures returning back to normal.

TODAY: Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 50s which is where our normal high temperature is for this time of the year. Record readings move into central Indiana this afternoon courtesy of gusty winds out of the south and southwest. Gusts may be as high as 30 mph. Look for lots of sunshine and highs near 77.

Also read SoCal moves from Halloween storms to temperatures in the 80s

The record high today is 77, set back in 2003. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with rain arriving. Rain may be moderate to heavy at some times. TOMORROW: Rain for the first part of the day will be likely.

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Clouds stick around for the rest of the day with a few scattered showers. Temperatures stay into the 60s. 7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Look for lots of sunshine on Thursday. A few showers are possible on Friday. Temperatures stay near normal for the end of the week and into the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine this weekend with highs near normal.