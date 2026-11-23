104 international features and 38 animated features, as well as 190 documentary features, are in the running for Oscar shortlists in those respective categories, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

A record 104 international features and a record 38 animated features, as well as 190 documentary features, have been deemed eligible for Oscar consideration this year, the Preliminary voting to determine Oscar shortlists in those categories will take place Dec. 7-11, with the shortlists announcement to follow on Dec. 15.

Oscar nominations voting will then take place Jan. 11-15, 2027, with the nominations announcement to follow on Jan. 21.. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process. To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category.

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Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category.

One hundred ninety features are eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

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Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the Documentary Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026.

A record 104 films are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards. One hundred films were submitted by countries or regions, and four qualified through the festival award pathway. An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Dec. 15. Steven Spielberg to Direct Paul Thomas Anderson-Penned ‘Heart in Winter,’ Set to Star Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance