British residents in Monaco hit a record 3,100 as wealthy individuals flee high inheritance taxes. Mark Thomas explains the shift from geriatric retirees to families seeking stability and better education.

The number of British residents living in Monaco has reached a record high of 3,100, marking a significant demographic shift that nearly doubles the figure from ten years ago. This influx represents a growing exodus of high-net-worth individuals who are leaving the United Kingdom in response to changes in the domestic tax regime. These expatriates are now the fastest-growing cohort among the 144 nationalities residing in the principality, accounting for approximately 8 percent of the 39,000 total population.

Younger Families Drive Wealth Migration

Contrary to the stereotype of wealthy retirees, the average age of a new British arrival in Monaco is now 44, which is markedly lower than the 49-year-old average for British adults. Mark Thomas, a real estate expert with over 30 years of experience at global estate agents Knight Frank, confirms that there is a steady increase in people in their late 30s and 40s relocating with young families. These individuals are primarily motivated by long-term planning regarding inheritance issues and the desire for a stable environment for their children.

Also read Astrology November 7: 5 Zodiac Signs Benefit from Angel Number 11/7

Mark Thomas, who previously played rugby for Cambridge and Nice before joining the Monaco bobsled team with Prince Albert, describes the principality as the biggest small village in the world. He notes that property prices have risen steadily, with sales increasing by 5 percent and rents by 10 percent as the demographic of buyers becomes younger. This trend highlights that the decision to move is driven by factors such as health, education, and family well-being, rather than tax avoidance alone.

Property Market and High Living Costs

The local property market reflects this demand, with average prices reaching £56,000 per square metre, nearly double the rate in the smartest parts of London. The going rate for a single garage space is £320,000, and a recent transaction for a row of eight garages fetched £2.2 million from a buyer wishing to store his Ferrari collection in one location. Despite these high costs, British buyers view the expenses as manageable compared to the financial risks they face in the UK.

Advertisement

Real estate agents in Monaco also provide expertise on visas, legal matters, and schooling, acting as comprehensive consultants for newcomers. One current example of this high-value market is an £18 million deal for a four-bedroom townhouse, which is in the closing stages. For these individuals, the premium cost of living is a small consideration when weighed against the potential loss of their hard-earned businesses to domestic taxation.

Tax Policy and Business Retention

The primary driver for this migration is the fear that inheritance tax will force the fire sale of family businesses. Mark Thomas explains that many successful entrepreneurs who have paid income tax for decades worry about what would happen if they were suddenly taken away. Their families could be left with an unsolvable tax bill, leading to the destruction of the companies they built. One anonymous British billionaire who moved since the election stated that the inability to hand his trading company to his children was the final straw.

This individual noted that he had to dismantle complex trusts and company structures, making it highly unlikely he will return to the UK. The current policy is viewed by some as punitive, potentially losing a contributor who paid for several thousand services in exchange for a system that might only fund a few hundred roles. Similar concerns are driving British farmers to protest against inheritance tax on farms valued above £2.5 million.

Political Tensions and Economic Impact

The departure of these wealthy citizens has sparked debate about the trade-offs between public revenue and economic stability. While farmers often enjoy public sympathy for their protests, millionaire entrepreneurs do not expect similar support. Many feel they are taken for granted, demonized for creating wealth, yet still expected to underwrite chaotic public spending.

Advertisement

This sentiment represents a tipping point for many high-net-worth individuals who have lived and worked in Britain for decades. As more British residents choose to remain in Monaco, the principalities continue to benefit from their presence, while the UK faces the long-term consequences of losing some of its most successful business leaders and investors.