Record Number Climbers on Mount Everest in a Single Day, Renewed Fears Over Overcrowding

A record number of climbers scaled Mount Everest from the Nepal side on Wednesday, bringing the number to 275, the highest single-day summit recorded. Two Indian climbers later died, pushing the season's death toll to five. Kenton Cool, a Briton, improved his own Everest record and notched his 20th ascent.

A record number of climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest in a single day from the Nepal side of the mountain, officials said. An estimated 275 people scaled the 29,032ft peak on Wednesday, marking the highest ever number of single-day summits recorded from the route.

The feat has renewed fears about overcrowding on the world’s highest mountain, with huge queues of climbers snaking towards the summit during the narrow weather window. Two Indian climbers later died during their descent, pushing this season's death toll on Everest to five. Pictures showed mountaineers walking in a long line as they prepared to make the ascent.

The world's highest peak can be scaled from either the southern side in Nepal or the northern face in China's Tibet, but Chinese authorities have closed the route this year. Officials said the final number of climbers will be verified using photographs and statements from expedition companies and guides before certificates are issued. Kenton Cool, a Briton, improved his own Everest record and notched his 20th ascent to the world's highest peak on Friday.

Two Indian climbers died on the mountain, taking the season's toll to five, hiking officials said





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Adventure News Mount Everest Climbers Single-Day Summits Recorded Himal Gautam Pioneer Adventure Chinese Authorities Record Permits Climbing Boom Overcrowding Concerns Edmund Hillary And Tenzing Norgay Sherpa Kami Rita (Sherpa) Edmund Hillary And Tenzing Norgay Sherpa Kenton Cool

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