New Car Prices Hit Record $51,109 as Borrowers Face 11% Loan Rates

The Kelley Blue Book reports the average new vehicle transaction price reached a record high, pushing many buyers toward longer, costlier car loans and higher monthly payments.

The average transaction price for a new vehicle has reached a record high of $51,109. This figure comes from a report released today by Kelley Blue Book, which is part of the analytics firm Cox Automotive. The data shows that new car prices continue climbing despite buyers extending their loans to afford them.

Prices have risen stubbornly for years, especially since the pandemic. Supply chain issues initially drove costs up, but recent increases stem partly from tariffs and buyers flocking to larger, fancier vehicles. The 2.1 percent year-over-year increase is actually below inflation, according to Erin Keating, an executive analyst at Cox Automotive.

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Between 2012 and 2021, cars got 3.4 percent more expensive a year on average. Keating noted that this historical context makes the current growth rate relatively modest compared to past trends. However, the absolute dollar amount remains a significant barrier for many consumers in the market.

The Kelley Blue Book tracks what buyers actually pay, not just the sticker price. Its transaction cost includes the sticker price and add-ons for premium features. It also subtracts incentives such as dealer discounts from the final total. The report does not include interest on auto loans, which is another major expense of owning a car.

Rising borrowing costs are making car ownership more expensive on top of higher purchase prices. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates high in an effort to drive down inflation. Auto loan rates are now about 11 percent for used vehicles and over 7 percent for new ones. Keating said all of this can add up to sticker shock for buyers.

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Keating said people do not buy cars very often. Many are surprised by how expensive vehicles have become, and interest rates add to that surprise. She said there is a true shift in the share of each monthly payment going toward interest instead of principal. Drury said the consumer he sympathizes with most is the first-time car buyer.

Edmunds data shows that in 2026, buyers have been financing with lower down payments and longer auto loan terms. Edmunds found that car buyers financed more than ever, taking out loans worth an average of $44,664 in the past quarter. More than a quarter of car buyers financed with loans of 84 months or longer.

Drury warned that a small down payment, sometimes in the range of $500 or $1,000, combined with a lengthy loan term can become very expensive over time. This is especially true with high interest rates. He said some buyers simply decide to choose the longer term and put less money down because they have other bills pulling at them.

Automakers face higher costs to build vehicles, which is a key reason prices keep rising. New tariffs apply to steel and aluminum, as well as to goods imported from Canada. That matters for American automakers that assemble vehicles on both sides of the border.

The cost of computer chips, which are used in sensors and electronics, has risen. The cost of copper used for automotive wiring has also gone up. Both have become more expensive because of competing demand from data centers. Supply chain problems during the COVID pandemic also meant fewer cars were made.

Carmakers prioritized their most profitable models during the shortage. As a result, fewer used vehicles entered car lots in the early 2020s. This left less inventory for buyers today, keeping prices elevated across the board. Ivan Drury, director of industry insights at Edmunds, reviewed those numbers as well.

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He found the same trend, saying that no matter what shoppers are looking at, the price is up. The Kelley Blue Book average includes all kinds of vehicles, including SUVs, pickup trucks, and electric vehicles. These come from automakers such as Toyota, Subaru, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz.

Buyers are also moving toward bigger cars, SUVs, and trucks. These vehicles carry higher price tags naturally. The Kelley Blue Book reports that the average sticker price for a full-size pickup truck is nearly $72,000. Mike Wall, an analyst at Mobility Global, pointed out that smaller vehicles offer lower margins for carmakers.

Smaller models were sort of a loss leader that gets shoppers through the door. Drury said buyers have grown used to features such as 360-degree cameras and heated seats. Parking assist systems also drive up the cost of buying a car. No one wants entry-level models anymore.

Buyers are going for mid-to-upper trim levels instead. Drury noted that people love walking up to their car that already has the air conditioner running. They think they do not have to get in and potentially burn their hands. Automakers are very aware of that preference and pile on options accordingly.

Over the past few years, automakers have been under incredible stress. Yes, there are tariffs and other rising production costs. Many also poured money into developing electric vehicle technology. EVs still only make up a small slice of the U.S. car market. About 6 percent of new cars sold are electric, according to Edmunds.

About 16 million people buy new cars every year. That is about 1 million fewer since the pandemic. Notably, fewer people in their late 30s and early 40s are buying cars. They are simply holding onto their cars longer due to household pressures. Older drivers are staying on the road longer.

We have seen this interesting shift towards individuals keeping their licenses longer. More individuals aged 65 and up, and 75 and up, are purchasing vehicles than ever before. At the end of the day, competitors are sharing a pie that isn't necessarily growing. They are stealing share from their competitors instead.