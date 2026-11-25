El Hierro receives over 2,100 migrants in one day, a record for Spain. President Clavijo calls it historic while families face transfers to Tenerife and mainland Spain amid political tension.

El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands, recorded a historic influx of undocumented migrants on Monday, with official counts reaching 2,121 arrivals in a single day. This figure exceeds the total population of the island, which stands at approximately 12,000 residents, marking the highest daily intake in the region's recent history. The event has prompted urgent logistical operations and high-level political discussions between local and national Spanish authorities.

Fernando Clavijo, the President of the Canary Islands government, described the situation as a sadly historic moment during a press briefing on November 24. He emphasized that the intensity of the arrivals, which included fourteen boats known locally as cayucos, represented an unprecedented challenge for the territory. Clavijo noted that calm sea conditions and a full moon likely facilitated the departure of these vessels from West Africa, allowing them to make the crossing more frequently and in larger numbers.

Also read Spain Declares Migration Emergency as Migrant Boats Reach Canary Islands

The demographic breakdown of the new arrivals reveals a significant number of vulnerable individuals, including 203 women and 127 children. Among the most harrowing cases was a four-day-old baby girl who was born during a five-day boat journey from West Africa. Both the mother and the newborn were transported to a hospital in La Restinga, a small fishing port with only 673 inhabitants, where medical staff confirmed the infant was in good health despite the traumatic circumstances of her birth.

Clavijo held high-level meetings in Madrid with representatives from the interior ministry and the foreign ministry to address the crisis. He expressed frustration regarding the lack of cooperation from the source countries, stating that principle-based answers regarding migration control were not being received. The President called for the deployment of Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, in the countries of origin to prevent these departures at the source rather than managing them after arrival.

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Logistical operations are already underway to manage the overflow, with approximately 800 of the new arrivals scheduled to be transferred to Tenerife today. Some migrants were intercepted off neighboring islands and taken directly to larger facilities, while others await processing at the reception center in El Hierro. Additional accommodation has been secured on the Spanish mainland, including a four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga, to help distribute the burden across different regions of Spain.

This surge in migration has intensified the political landscape ahead of Spain's general election. Vox leader Santiago Abascal characterized the events in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife last week. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces pressure as polls suggest the Right-wing Popular Party may form a coalition with Vox, raising questions about the government's ability to maintain its current migration policies and manage the humanitarian response.

So far in November, migrant boats have reached the Canary Islands on all but five days, indicating a sustained and relentless flow. The cumulative total for the month has already surpassed the island's entire population, suggesting that the pressure on infrastructure and reception centers will continue to mount in the coming weeks. Officials warn that more arrivals are expected before the month ends, complicating efforts to maintain order and provide adequate care for those seeking refuge.