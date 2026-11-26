Record high king tides and El Nino conditions caused widespread flooding across San Diego County on November 25 2026 impacting Imperial Beach Pacific Beach and Oceanside.

Record high king tides struck the San Diego coastline on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, causing significant flooding in several low-lying coastal communities across San Diego County. The astronomical event, which typically occurs during new and full moons, was intensified by a Kelvin Wave and other El Nino atmospheric conditions. These combined factors pushed water levels to unprecedented heights, inundating streets, parking lots, and recreational areas from Imperial Beach to Oceanside.

Water levels in Oceanside reached seven point zero feet above mean lower low water early in the morning after eight am. This extreme surge was exacerbated by a Kelvin Wave moving through the Pacific Ocean, which temporarily raises sea levels along the West Coast. The presence of El Nino factors further amplified the tidal range, creating a perfect storm of hydrological forces that overwhelmed coastal defenses and drainage systems. Residents and visitors witnessed waves breaching seawalls and spilling onto roadways that are typically dry.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 24, 2026: King Tides bring coastal flooding, warmer Thanksgiving

In Imperial Beach, the south end of Seacoast Drive became impassable for standard vehicles as water covered the road surface. Local residents like Casey Prenatt navigated the flooded thoroughfare on bicycles and on foot to reach the surf. The tidal surge was so powerful that it submerged sections of the seawall and created hazardous conditions for pedestrians. Cyclists attempted to ride through the floodwaters, highlighting the immediate disruption to daily commuting and recreational routes in the southernmost city of San Diego County.

Public officials urged residents to avoid beaches during this week's dangerous tides and waves due to hazardous conditions. However, the visual spectacle drew crowds as photographers K.C. Alfred, Nelvin C. Cepeda, Luke Johnson, and freelancer John Gastaldo documented the flooding around San Diego County. The San Diego Union-Tribune captured images of two folks on bicycles trying to ride through the flooded section of Seacoast Drive, illustrating the scale of the event.

The impact was equally severe in Pacific Beach, where Mission Bay overflowed onto Briarfield Drive and Dawes Street. Maya Negrao and her sister Luana were observed paddleboarding through the flooded streets near their home, turning a residential neighborhood into a temporary waterway. Bret Gossett also navigated his paddleboard past a submerged volleyball court in Mission Bay, illustrating the extent of the inundation. Vehicles, including a large truck, were forced to drive cautiously through the deep water on Pacific Beach streets.

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Further north in Carlsbad, the Tamarack State Beach parking lot closed to the public as waves crashed directly onto the paved area. Luke Johnson documented the scene where spectators watched dolphins ride the elevated waves up the shoreline at Carlsbad City Beach. The high water levels made beach access dangerous and limited public enjoyment of the shoreline. Surfers like Carter Griffin from Normal Heights and Mathew Garcia Monges from Ocean Beach took advantage of the building swell to catch waves.

The flooding peaked on the eve of Thanksgiving in Oceanside, where water on The Strand reached the height of a car roof. McKenna Zarate and her mother Stacy Zarate were caught in a large puddle of water that swept into the driveway of a home along the strand. The seven foot tide created a dramatic visual of the ocean reclaiming land usually reserved for vehicles and pedestrians. This event underscores the growing vulnerability of coastal infrastructure to extreme tidal events driven by climate patterns and astronomical cycles.

Despite the dramatic scenes, reports indicate that damage was minimal so far as El Nino created record high tides in San Diego. The region remained relatively safe from major structural loss, allowing residents to observe the phenomenon without catastrophic consequences. This contrasts with neighboring California, where high tides and big waves wrecked Pacifica Pier in Northern California. The disparity highlights the varying degrees of impact across the state during similar hydrological events.

While coastal waters rose, the San Diego Padres made their first significant acquisition of the offseason by signing a lefty reliever. This major pivot in the baseball world signaled the team's intent to strengthen their pitching staff for the upcoming season. The announcement drew attention from sports fans across the county, providing a stark contrast to the natural disruptions affecting the coastline. The signing represents a strategic move to address roster gaps and compete for postseason honors.

In the broader economic landscape, San Diego home prices are rising faster than much of the rest of the United States. This rapid appreciation adds pressure to an already tight housing market, complicating affordability for local residents. The inflation of property values stands in sharp relief to the natural flooding events, showcasing the complex interplay of environmental and economic factors in the region. Experts warn that such trends may continue to strain housing accessibility in the coming years.

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Cultural and social life in San Diego continued to thrive amidst the weather events. A popular San Diego speakeasy was named No. 3 bar in the world on the Beli app, boosting the city's global reputation for nightlife. Meanwhile, a popular San Diego breakfast restaurant is opening in Palm Springs, extending the culinary footprint of the region. These developments demonstrate the resilience and growth of local businesses despite external challenges.

Public health officials also addressed a surge in mpox cases in San Diego, with experts calling for renewed vaccination efforts. This health initiative aims to curb the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations across the county. The call to action underscores the importance of vigilance in maintaining public health standards alongside other community concerns.

In a major policy shift, San Diego halted its brush crackdown in favor of Zone Zero education to prevent wildfires. This pivot reflects a new approach to land management and community safety that prioritizes education over enforcement. The decision marks a significant change in how the city handles vegetation management and fire risk mitigation.

On the sports front, Iowa State bullies Aztecs in a Players Era 16 opener in Las Vegas, showcasing the competitive spirit of college athletics. This victory adds to the rich tapestry of sports achievements in the region. Additionally, one person was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Vista, reminding residents of the need for continued community safety and support.

The convergence of these diverse events paints a complex picture of San Diego in late 2026. From record-breaking tides to sports acquisitions and economic shifts, the county remains a hub of activity and change. Residents continue to adapt to both natural and societal dynamics, navigating the challenges and opportunities that define life in Southern California.

As the king tides recede, the region prepares for the next phase of the season. The minimal damage to infrastructure allows for a focus on recovery and adaptation. Communities may consider enhanced resilience measures to better withstand future astronomical and climatic events. The unity of residents in facing these challenges reinforces the strong sense of community that characterizes San Diego.