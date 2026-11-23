Holiday spending is expected to hit a record, but inflation means Americans may not be getting much more for their money.

Holiday spending is expected to hit a record, but inflation means Americans may not be getting much more for their money. People line up to check out as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan.

Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. Americans are expected to spend a record amount of money this holiday season, but that doesn't necessarily mean shoppers are getting more for their money.from Visa Business and Economic Insights projects holiday retail sales will grow 4.5% compared with last year. But after accounting for higher prices, Visa expects inflation-adjusted holiday spending to increase just 1.1%.

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Visa estimates prices for holiday-related goods will rise approximately 3.4% this year, meaning much of the increase in overall spending will be driven by higher prices rather than a substantial increase in what consumers are purchasing. The forecasts come as many Americans continue to express concerns about affordability and the rising cost of everyday necessities.

Joe Gladstone, an assistant professor of behavioral sciences and marketing at the UC San Diego Rady School of Management, says part of the projected increase in spending can be attributed to inflation, while some consumers are also choosing to spend more on holiday purchases.

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"Some of the increase -- some of that 4% is inflation, it is the fact that things cost more, but some of it is that people are actually spending more on these holiday purchases," Gladstone said. Despite concerns about affordability, Gladstone says holiday gifts are among the last things many consumers want to cut from their budgets.

People may be more willing to spend less on dining out or other personal luxuries than they are to skip buying gifts for their children or grandchildren, he said.

"It's really the things that represent our social relationships with others -- things like gifts, things that show we care -- that people are particularly reluctant to cut back on," Gladstone said.found Americans plan to spend an average of $777 on holiday gifts this year, up from $736 in 2025. That's a 5.6% increase in planned gift spending. But some consumers are also looking for ways to stretch their budgets.

Visa found roughly one-third of consumers earning less than $100,000 plan to switch to lower-cost brands or stores for holiday gifts compared with last year. Raquel Barilla said her family expects to spend more this year, but plans to be more selective about what they buy.

"We're not going to get as many items this year as we told the kids," Barilla said. "When we're getting somebody something, we want it to be more meaningful ... I think we're just being more conscious with our dollar.

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" For some shoppers, that also means making a more deliberate effort to support locally owned businesses. At Shore & Sage Wellness Market on Adams Avenue, founder Olivia Steadman-Oladipo says rising costs have affected both consumers and the small businesses trying to serve them.

"We've all been hit. Gas is higher, food is higher, the cost of goods are higher," Steadman-Oladipo said, adding that higher expenses are also making it harder for some vendors to sell their handmade products.

"The economy definitely hurts small businesses, but this is the season for small businesses -- it's the best season of the entire year for small businesses," Steadman-Oladipo said. Gladstone says there are emotional and social factors that influence how people spend during the holidays.

"Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that this is one of the areas that people are willing to spend more on, even if they're feeling the pain in other areas of their pocketbook," he said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.