Record-high temps threaten to roast over 100 million people along East Coast

Strong southerly winds will help draw heat and humidity all the way up to New England, said the FOX Forecast Center.

Millions are expected to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year up and down the Interstate 95 corridor later this week. moves across central and southern Canada on Thursday and Friday, high pressure will be positioned off the East Coast.

As a result, the FOX Forecast Center said strong southerly winds will help draw heat and humidity all the way up to New England. Starting Thursday, a very moist airmass will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where dew points that were once in the 50s will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Beachgoers enjoy warm weather in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

By Thursday and Friday afternoon, highs will reach the mid to even upper 90s for many cities from Richmond, Virginia, through Washington, D.C. , and up into New York City. Factoring in the humidity, it could feel more like the triple digits. If this trend holds, the National Weather Service may issue heat advisories or Extreme Heat Watches.

Gregory P. Mango for NY Post On Friday alone, more than 40 record highs could be broken, including in cities such as Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. These cities could also see their hottest temperatures so far this year. For an area like New York City, a high of 95 degrees on Thursday could be the warmest the city has been since July 30 of last year.

The answer is likely yes, through much of June at least, the FOX Forecast Center said.





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