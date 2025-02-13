Record-High Egg Prices Grip US Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

US egg prices hit an all-time high in January 2024, fueled by a persistent avian influenza outbreak. The surge in prices, exceeding previous records, is causing challenges for grocery stores and raising concerns for consumers.

Egg prices reached a record high in the United States in January 2024, driven by an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza. The average price for a dozen Grade A eggs climbed to $4.95, surpassing the previous peak of $4.82 set in 2022 and more than doubling the low of $2.04 recorded in August 2023. This surge marks the most significant increase since the last major avian influenza outbreak in the U.S. in 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Department of Agriculture had predicted in January that egg prices would likely increase by 20% in 2025, but the current situation is exceeding those projections. Grocery stores nationwide are facing difficulties maintaining adequate egg supplies as consumers grapple with higher prices and purchase limits. The rising egg prices are attributed to multiple factors, including increased feed, fuel, and labor costs due to inflation. Egg farmers are also investing heavily in biosecurity measures to protect their flocks from the bird flu. The virus spreads rapidly, and when detected on a farm, the entire flock is typically culled to prevent further transmission. Since the outbreak began, nearly 158 million birds have been killed, significantly impacting the egg supply. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that over 23 million birds were killed in January alone, and more than 18 million were slaughtered in December to contain the spread of the virus. This data encompasses both turkeys and chickens raised for meat, but the majority of the birds affected were egg-laying chickens





