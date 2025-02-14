Record ETF Inflows Can't Mask Active Management's Struggles, Says Indexing Pioneer

Despite record inflows into active ETFs, Charley Ellis, a veteran investment industry figure and pioneer of market indexing, cautions that active management continues to struggle to deliver long-term outperformance. Ellis attributes this to the increasing accessibility of computing power and quantitative models, creating an environment where active managers find it difficult to gain a distinct edge. While acknowledging the merits of active management, Ellis emphasizes that the vast majority of investor flows remain directed towards index funds and ETFs due to their lower fees and appeal to average investors. He expresses concern about the proliferation of specialized and narrow ETFs, particularly leveraged ETFs, which he views as potentially risky for investors.

' Stock picking looks easy, but the numbers prove it isn't. S&P Global reports that after one year, 73% of active managers underperform their benchmarks. After five years, 95.5% of active managers miss the mark. After 15 years, nobody outperforms. That is not going to change, according to Charles Ellis, a veteran investment industry figure and believer in the power of indexing. In fact, the trend has led some in the industry to worry it will kill the active management business, a charge Ellis says doesn't hold true, but it will remain true that active managers struggle to find an edge in the market. 'The number of people that get hired into active management keeps rising and we're way overloaded with talent in that area and we'll stay there as long as it is great fun, with high pay and you can also make a small fortune,' Ellis said on CNBC's 'ETF Edge' this week. Active ETFs continued their hot streak bringing in investor money in January. Still, good times for active fund flows can't compare to the index fund and ETF flows behemoth. 'It isn't that anybody thinks active management shouldn't exist, but the vast majority of flows are coming from fairly unsophisticated individual investors going into big indexes and big target date funds,' Nadig added. Ellis, who first made his mark in finance by founding the consulting group Greenwich Associates, and was later a board member at low-cost index fund giant The Vanguard Group, is worried about the ETF space as it grows. 'What you have to be really positive about is the increase of ETFs that are available and a steady reduction in the fees that are being charged,' he told CNBC's Bob Pisani. But Ellis, whose new book is called 'Rethinking Investing – A Very Short Guide to Very Long-Term Investing' said success has bred some new investor dangers. 'You must worry about the ETFs that are being produced much more for the salesperson than the buyer and how they're too specialized and too narrow,' he said. Ellis is especially concerned about leveraged ETFs 'so that you get explosive upside but also explosive downside.' In the markets: everyone has it, meaning getting an edge on other traders who often have the same or similar technology, is difficult. 'Active management is possible, you'll just never find it in advance,' he said. 'The ironic reason that active managers underperform is that they're all so good at what they're trying to do, they cancel each other out,' Ellis said. Because of the computing power and quantitative models that are now so accessible to stock pickers, 'it's like playing poker with all the cards face up,' he added





