Record British Spending in Spain Despite Overtourism Protests

Britons spent a record €2.791billion in Spain this summer, defying local protests against overtourism in Mallorca and Barcelona as holiday numbers surged.

Despite widespread protests against overtourism across Spanish municipalities, British holidaymakers continue to drive record economic contributions to the sector. In the first nine months of 2026, foreign tourists spent a historic total of €114.38billion (£95billion) within Spain. This figure represents an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The data confirms that the United Kingdom remains the primary source of tourism revenue for the country.

British Spending Drives National Tourism Record

British visitors accounted for the largest share of this financial influx, contributing €2.791billion (£2.33billion) during September 2026 alone. More than 16 million Britons traveled to Spain during this period, marking a 5.6 per cent rise in visitor numbers. This surge demonstrates that consumer demand for Spanish destinations has remained resilient. Local protests have failed to deter the high volume of travelers seeking the country's established holiday infrastructure.

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Protests Fail to Deter British Holidaymakers

Residents in regions such as Mallorca and Barcelona have organized massive demonstrations against the negative impacts of mass tourism. Thousands of people protested in Spanish towns and cities over the summer months. In Mallorca, locals cited rising housing costs driven by holiday rentals and foreign second-home purchases as primary grievances. Congestion in once-quiet villages has also fueled significant public discontent regarding the strain on local resources.

On the island of Mallorca, approximately 10,000 individuals entered the sea at a well-known beauty spot in July. This specific action was designed to call for better protection of the coast and natural attractions. Meanwhile, the city of Barcelona has become a focal point for anti-tourism sentiment. Signs and graffiti demanding that tourists go home have appeared throughout the city. Despite these visible expressions of local frustration, British travel habits have remained largely unchanged.

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Balearic Islands Lead Destination Popularity

The Balearic Islands continue to be the most popular destination for British travelers. According to Spanish property site idealista, the islands welcomed 2,275,384 tourists in June 2026. This volume accounted for 23.3 per cent of Spain's total tourist arrivals during that month. The region includes the highly sought-after islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera. The concentration of visitors highlights the enduring appeal of the Mediterranean island lifestyle.

Catalonia and Andalusia Follow as Top Regions

Catalonia ranks as the second-most popular destination, welcoming 2,023,505 tourists in June 2026. This represents 20.8 per cent of the national total. The region is known for its beach resorts on the Costa Brava as well as its capital, Barcelona. The Costa Brava has long been a favorite among Britons, with Lloret de Mar and Platja d'Aro serving as key hubs. Despite the political tension surrounding tourism in Barcelona, the broader region remains a major economic engine.

Andalusia is the third most visited region, hosting 1,531,303 tourists. The vibrant capital of Seville is renowned for its rich Moorish heritage and dramatic flamenco dancing. The region boasts an average daily temperature of 28.3C in July and August. Rainfall is minimal, with an average of only 0.4 days of rain during the peak summer months. This consistent weather pattern is a decisive factor for travelers seeking reliable sunshine. The Valencian Community, Canary Islands, and Madrid region round out the list of preferred destinations for international visitors.