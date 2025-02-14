Record-Breaking Speed: Super-Neptune Found Orbiting a Hypervelocity Star

Scientists have discovered a super-Neptune exoplanet orbiting a hypervelocity star, potentially breaking the record for the fastest exoplanet system. This discovery challenges current models of stellar evolution and planetary mechanics.

This artist’s concept visualizes a super-Neptune world orbiting a low-mass star near the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Scientists recently discovered such a system that may break the current record for fastest exoplanet system, traveling at least 1.2 million miles per hour, or 540 kilometers per second. Hypervelocity stars have been seen before but NASA scientists have just identified a potential record-breaking exoplanet system.

They found a hypervelocity star that has a super-Neptune exoplanet in orbit around it. This discovery could reshape our understanding of planetary and orbital mechanics. Understanding more about these fascinating high velocity stars challenges current models of stellar evolution. However it formed, its amazing that somehow, it has managed to hang on to its planet through the process! High-velocity stars travel through space at extraordinarily high speeds, often in excess of hundreds of kilometres per second. These rapidly moving stars are usually expelled from their galaxies due to gravitational forces, perhaps from close encounters with supermassive black holes or other stars. Some of them move so fast that they can break free from the Milky Way’s gravitational pull. It’s important to study them as they offer crucial insights into the dynamics of our Galaxy, interactions with black holes, and even the distribution of dark matter across the cosmos. The positions and reconstructed orbits of 20 high-velocity stars, represented on top of an artistic view of our Galaxy, the Milky Way. Credit: ESA (artist’s impression and composition); Marchetti et al. 2018 (star positions and trajectories); NASA / ESA / Hubble (background galaxies) Details of the discovery were published in a paper that was authored by lead astronomer Sean Terry in The Astronomical journal. It tells of the discovery of what the team think is a super-Neptune world that is in orbit around a star with a low mass. The system is travelling at an estimated 540 kilometres per second! If it were aligned with our own Solar System and the star was where our Sun was, then the planet would sit somewhere between the orbits of Venus and Earth. Terry, who is a researcher at the University of Maryland and said “it will be the first planet ever found orbiting a hypervelocity star.” Finding objects like this in space is tricky. This object was first seen in 2011 following analysis of data from the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics survey that had been conducted by the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. The study had been on the lookout for evidence for exoplanets around distant stars. The star-filled sky in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope photo lies in the direction of the Galactic centre. The light from stars is monitored to see if any change in their apparent brightness is caused by a foreground object drifting in front of them. The warping of space by the interloper would momentarily brighten the appearance of a background star, an effect called gravitational lensing. One such event is shown in the four close-up frames at the bottom. The arrow points to a star that momentarily brightened, as first captured by Hubble in August 2011. This was caused by a foreground black hole drifting in front of the star, along our line of sight. The star brightened and then subsequently faded back to its normal brightness as the black hole passed by. Because a black hole doesn’t emit or reflect light, it cannot be directly observed. But its unique thumbprint on the fabric of space can be measured through these so-called microlensing events. Though an estimated 100 million isolated black holes roam our galaxy, finding the telltale signature of one is a needle-in-a-haystack search for Hubble astronomers. The presence of a mass between Earth and a distant object creates these microlensing events. As such a mass passes between us and a star, its presence can be revealed through analysis of its light curve. In the 2011 data, the signals revealed a pair of celestial bodies and allowed the researchers to calculate that one was about 2,300 times heavier than the other. The 2011 study suggested the star was about 20 percent as massive as the Sun and a planet 29 times heavier than Earth. Either that, or it was a nearer planet about four times the mass of Jupiter, maybe even with a moon. To learn more about the object the team searched through data from Keck Observatory and the Gaia satellite. They found the star, located about 24,000 light years away so still within the Milky Way. By comparing the location of the star in 2011 and then ten years later in 2021, the team were able to calculate its speed. Having calculated the speed of the star to be around 540,000 kilometres per second, the team are keen to secure more observations in the years ahea





universetoday / 🏆 297. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EXOPLANETS HYPERVELOCITY STARS MILKY WAY GRAVITATIONAL LENSING PLANETARY MECHANICS STELLAR EVOLUTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record-Breaking Hypervelocity Star with an Orbing Super-NeptuneScientists have discovered a hypervelocity star system, potentially the fastest ever observed, traveling at a staggering 540 kilometers per second. This system consists of a low-mass star and a super-Neptune exoplanet, challenging current models of stellar evolution and planetary mechanics. The discovery offers valuable insights into the dynamics of our galaxy, black hole interactions, and the distribution of dark matter.

Read more »

Record-Breaking Snowstorm Batters Florida, Bringing Record Cold to the SouthA historic winter storm is bringing record snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures to the Deep South and Gulf Coast, with Florida experiencing its heaviest snowstorm on record. Millions are affected by travel disruptions and dangerous conditions.

Read more »

Lawmakers Seek to Speed Up Vote Counting, Balancing Speed with AccessibilityCalifornia and other states are exploring ways to expedite vote counting, but balancing speed with ensuring voter access remains a key challenge. While faster results are seen as beneficial for reducing misinformation and voter frustration, concerns arise about potential compromises to voting rights.

Read more »

China unveils the world’s fastest high-speed train with a top speed of 280 mphChina recently unveiled a new bullet train prototype with a test speed of 280 mph that is poised to break records and set new standards.

Read more »

Volkswagen ID 7 Achieves Record 584 Mile Range at Low SpeedVolkswagen achieved an astonishing 584 miles of range with an ID 7, though at a slow average speed of 18 mph. The test, conducted at the Nardo Proving Ground, aimed to simulate optimal conditions for efficiency, using a Pro S model with an 86kWh battery. The record-breaking range surpasses the official WLTP figure of 441 miles and demonstrates the ID 7's efficiency thanks to its new motor and low drag coefficient.

Read more »

Chinese Robot Dog Breaks 100-Meter Speed RecordA Chinese company has developed a quadruped robot named Black Panther 2.0 that can sprint 100 meters in under 10 seconds, surpassing previous records for robots on four legs. Inspired by the movements of panthers and jerboas, the robot utilizes springs for shock absorption, carbon-fiber shins for stiffness, and cheetah-inspired running shoes for enhanced grip. The team aims to eventually outpace actual animals in speed and mobility.

Read more »