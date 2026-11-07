Record-Breaking Mego Green Goblin Auction Nears $100K

A rare 1975 Mego Green Goblin action figure commands over $90,000 in auction, nearing the historic $100,000 threshold for the vintage toy line.

Auction results from Hakes are shattering expectations for vintage toy market values, with a rare 1975 Mego Green Goblin action figure currently commanding a price that defies historical norms. The bidding has already surpassed $90,000, exceeding the previous record of $76,700 set by a different graded sample in 2022. This dramatic surge positions the item as a potential world record holder for the entire Mego franchise before the auction concludes.

Auction Dynamics Drive Price Surge

The current bidding war at Hakes reflects an intense competition among high-level collectors seeking to acquire the most significant pieces of pop culture history. With just over two weeks remaining in the sales period, the final hammer price looks poised to cross the $100,000 milestone, a figure that would make it the first Mego action figure to ever achieve such a valuation. This milestone underscores the escalating financial stakes in the niche market for authenticated vintage toys.

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Rarity Factors Define Valuation

The primary drivers behind this unprecedented valuation are the specific packaging condition and the extremely limited supply of graded examples. This particular Green Goblin figure is one of only two graded samples of the 1975 cardback version in existence, with the sole other example having sold recently in 2022. Most Mego figures from this era were distributed in cardboard window boxes, making the plastic bubble cardback version exceptionally scarce regardless of condition. The Action Figure Authority (AFA) has certified this specific sample at 80+ Near Mint, elevating it from merely rare to nearly one-of-a-kind in the eyes of serious investors.

Historical Context of Mego Line

Mego Corporation revolutionized the toy industry by introducing articulated eight-inch figures with cloth costumes starting in 1972, allowing for broader character assortments at lower tooling costs. The initial release focused exclusively on DC Comics heroes like Batman and Superman, but the line expanded to include Marvel characters beginning in 1973. Spider-Man and Captain America inaugurated the Marvel Universe inclusion, followed by a wave of villains including the Green Goblin and the Lizard in 1975. This strategic move helped Mego dominate the market before later shifts in retail landscapes contributed to the line's eventual discontinuation.

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Competitor Analysis and Market Impact

While the broader Mego collecting community often prioritizes raw figures over graded items, the scarcity of high-grade samples has created a unique supply-and-demand imbalance for top-tier pieces. Other characters from the 1975 wave, such as the cardback Iron Man, share similar rarity traits but have not yet reached these extreme valuations. The absence of major characters like the Flash in the original run has also driven modern collectors to seek out the most complete and rarest existing examples to fill historical gaps in their collections. This specific auction outcome signals a maturing market where condition and provenance are increasingly dictating price floors.

Future Implications for Collectors

The anticipated close of this auction near $100,000 will likely set a new benchmark for all subsequent sales within the vintage action figure sector. Collectors and investors will now monitor how this record influences pricing for other graded Mego figures, particularly those from the 1974 to 1977 expansion waves. The successful sale of such a rare item validates the long-term investment potential of properly authenticated comic book merchandise, encouraging further preservation and grading efforts for similar historical artifacts in the public market.