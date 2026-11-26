El Niño-driven king tides have reached unprecedented levels in Southern California, causing flooding and erosion from Santa Barbara to San Diego. While protective measures limited some damage, warnings for extreme coastal flooding and dangerous surf persist through the Thanksgiving holiday.

King tides, or the highest tides of the year, are due to the seasonal alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. This year, however, other forces, especially El Niño, are pushing the tides to new heights.

Record-breaking king tides have arrived in Southern California waters in time for Thanksgiving, bringing with them destructive flooding and erosion. Tidal gauges broke records in La Jolla and Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, and tied the record in San Pedro, after the previous records were set less than a month ago.

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“It’s unprecedented,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. “We've never seen this type of enhancement before, going back as long as we've had tide gauges for 100 years. ” Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County. They will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.