Record king tides reached 8.19 feet in Los Angeles Harbor on Nov 25, 2026, causing significant flooding in Long Beach as residents deploy sandbags and pumps to protect low-lying areas.

Record-breaking king tides inundated low-lying areas of Long Beach on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, matching a historic high water mark. Seawater covered parking lots at Marine Stadium, leaked onto sidewalks, and lapped against sand berms across the city. The tide level reached 8.19 feet in the nearby Los Angeles Harbor, a measurement equal to another record-breaking event that occurred on October 27.

Tidal Records and Immediate Impacts

The high water levels mirrored the conditions seen during the late October surge, creating extensive pooling in vulnerable neighborhoods. Residents and city crews responded quickly by stacking sandbags and constructing sand berms to defend their properties. Large pumps were also deployed to stave off further flooding throughout the affected zones.

Also read Long Beach Prepares for El Nino Storms as Coastal Flood Warnings Activate

Despite the severe water levels, officials indicated that the defensive measures were largely successful in preventing major damage. Other areas experienced worse conditions due to large surf hitting simultaneously. However, these waves arrived from the west rather than the south, which altered the specific impact on different coastal sectors.

Community Defense and Infrastructure

Neighbors on Naples Island have been pushing city officials to repair an aging seawall to prevent future incursions. Michelle Shea organized local residents to prepare sandbags to protect their portion of the island in the days leading up to the event. Patrick PJ Gough was seen stacking sandbags along the Naples seawall as the community prepared for the rising waters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tractors moved along Ocean Boulevard to dump sand around Horny Corner to protect local businesses and homes from the king tides. Katie Rowe pulled a wagon of signs through the Naples neighborhood as volunteers stacked sandbags in Long Beach on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The coordinated effort highlighted the community's reliance on immediate physical barriers to mitigate the seasonal high tides.

Looking Ahead to December Surge

This week's king tides are expected to start easing tomorrow, but they will return right around Christmas. The cyclical nature of these events means that residents must remain vigilant as another significant rise in water levels approaches within weeks. The city and local communities must continue to monitor tide predictions and prepare defensive infrastructure for the upcoming holiday surge.