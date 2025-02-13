Record-Breaking Highs Before Rainy Cold Front Dips In

A record-breaking high is expected on Wednesday, followed by a rainy cold front on Thursday, bringing a significant temperature drop. The weather pattern includes heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms, impacting travel plans.

If you\u2019re feeling the heat today, you\u2019re not alone. Record-breaking highs are sweeping across our region, coinciding with heavy pollen fall. But relief is on the horizon. A rainy cold front is set to arrive on Thursday, washing away the pollen and ushering in a cooler spell. Wednesday's record high of 84 degrees, set in 2020, was surpassed today with temperatures reaching 85 degrees by 3:30 PM.

Adding to the unusual weather pattern, Thursday morning's official record low is also facing a potential record-breaking temperature. The most dramatic temperature shift is expected on Friday, following the passage of the cold front and the settling in of dry air. By Valentine's Day afternoon, a 20-degree drop on the cooler side is anticipated. Heavy rains, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, are predicted for Thursday morning and afternoon, significantly impacting your travel plans. Be sure to pack an umbrella and raincoat if you venture out. Michelle McCormick, a meteorologist with News4Jax since December 2023, officially joined the News4Jax Weather Authority team as the weekend morning meteorologist in February 2024. She holds memberships in both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.





