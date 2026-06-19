Record‑Breaking Goal Fest Marks a Thrilling Start to the 2026 World Cup

From Messi's first World Cup hat‑trick to Mbappé's new French scoring record, the early matches have produced a flood of spectacular goals and unforgettable moments across the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered an extraordinary showcase of attacking football, with a record‑breaking stream of goals that hints at an even higher tally as the tournament progresses.

Highlights from the opening weeks include Lionel Messi's historic first hat‑trick on the world stage, a dazzling display of skill that saw him receive the ball in midfield, turn sharply and unleash a left‑footed strike into the top corner after beating an overly generous Algerian defense. The Argentine captain's third goal of the match cemented his status as the tournament's early standout, especially after an earlier off‑side call had temporarily dampened his celebrations.

Kylian Mbappé continued to rewrite the French record books by equalling and then surpassing the nation's all‑time scoring mark in a match against Senegal. After Michael Olise was fouled, the referee awarded the advantage and Mbappé surged forward, firing a powerful shot that left goalkeeper Édouard Mendy with no chance. The goal not only gave France a vital win but also highlighted Mbappé's clinical finishing and his capacity to rise to the occasion when history beckons.

In another notable performance, Sweden's Yasin Ayari opened the scoring in the group stage with a knuckleball from just outside the eighteen‑yard box, the ball skidding past the Tunisian keeper in a way that underscored his composure and technique. The United States enjoyed a memorable night in Los Angeles when AS Monaco striker Alassane Balogun scored twice against Paraguay, the second coming after a clever one‑two with midfielder Malik Tillman that saw him finish with his weaker left foot into the top corner.

Later, Christian Pulisic's teammate Gio Reyna sealed the win with a last‑minute strike after a swift passing move that involved Alex Freeman's precise ball delivery. Meanwhile, Germany's Felix Nmecha and Florian Wirtz combined for a beautifully timed one‑two that produced a curling finish against Curaçao, and South Korea's Hwang In‑beom equalised against Czechia with a chip that demonstrated poise under pressure.

Canada's emotional fourth goal against Qatar came from a free‑kick by Ismaël Kone followed by a heartfelt jersey‑raising celebration by Nathan Saliba, while Brazil's Vinícius Júnior tried to turn the tide after Morocco's early lead, cutting inside from the right and threatening the net with a close‑range finish. Bosnia and Herzegovina's Ermin Mahmić also made his presence felt despite his team playing with ten men and trailing by multiple goals, showcasing resilience in the face of adversity.

These moments, among many others, illustrate why this edition of the World Cup is being hailed as the most goal‑rich and exhilarating in recent memory





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