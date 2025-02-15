Record-Breaking Flu Cases Overwhelm US Doctor's Offices

The United States is experiencing a surge in flu-like illnesses, leading to record-breaking visits to doctor's offices. CDC data reveals that flu deaths have surpassed COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began. Public health officials urge caution as flu activity is expected to remain high in the coming weeks.

A recent surge in respiratory illnesses, particularly influenza, has overwhelmed doctor's offices across the United States, according to new federal data released on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) reported that flu-like illnesses accounted for a record-breaking percentage of doctor visits during the week ending February 8th.

This alarming trend highlights the intensifying impact of the flu season, which has seen flu deaths outpace COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic's onset. A grim tally of at least 68 pediatric flu deaths has been reported so far, with 11 deaths recorded just in the week ending February 8th. The CDC's surveillance data paints a concerning picture, with 12 states classified as having 'very high' levels of respiratory virus activity, and 20 states categorized as 'high.' While February is typically the month when flu season reaches its peak, experts predict that the elevated activity will likely persist in the coming weeks. Conversely, although COVID-19 activity remains 'elevated' in many regions of the U.S., the CDC reports that emergency department visits related to COVID-19 are at low levels. Additionally, the number of laboratory tests returning positive for COVID-19 is stable. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity, while still described as 'elevated,' is showing signs of decline in most parts of the country. Despite these observations, vaccination rates against both flu and COVID-19 remain significantly low, raising concerns about future outbreaks. As of February 1st, only 45% of adults had received the flu vaccine, and a mere 22.6% had been vaccinated with the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine. The RSV vaccine had been administered to only 46% of adults aged 75 and older. Among children, 45.7% had received the flu vaccine, while a significantly smaller number, 11.9%, had been vaccinated with the updated COVID-19 vaccine.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flu Respiratory Illnesses COVID-19 CDC Vaccination Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flu Season is Here: Understanding the Differences Between Flu A and Flu BThe US is experiencing a surge in flu cases, primarily driven by influenza A strains. This article delves into the differences between flu A and flu B, including their severity, symptoms, and prevention strategies.

Read more »

Flu Season 2023-2024: What You Need to Know About Flu A and Flu BFlu cases are on the rise, and the majority of the country is experiencing high levels of flu activity. This flu season is dominated by influenza A variants. We explain the differences between flu A and flu B, their symptoms, severity, and how to protect yourself.

Read more »

Flu Season: What's the Difference Between Flu A and Flu B?This article delves into the distinctions between influenza A and B, exploring their prevalence, severity, symptoms, and preventive measures. It clarifies common misconceptions and provides insights into how these viruses circulate and affect individuals.

Read more »

Flu medications tougher to find as flu cases spike in North TexasFlu cases are surging across Texas, with outbreaks in more than 40 Tarrant County schools.

Read more »

Record Flu Cases Surge Across IndianaThe influenza season has hit record levels in Indiana and across the nation, with healthcare officials, schools, and families feeling the impact. The Indiana Department of Health reports very high flu activity and 57 deaths this season. Experts attribute the surge partly to a low rate of flu vaccinations. The impact is felt in schools forced to switch to e-learning, overwhelmed local hospitals, and long wait times at urgent care facilities. Health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and practice good hygiene habits.

Read more »

Record-Breaking Snowstorm Batters Florida, Bringing Record Cold to the SouthA historic winter storm is bringing record snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures to the Deep South and Gulf Coast, with Florida experiencing its heaviest snowstorm on record. Millions are affected by travel disruptions and dangerous conditions.

Read more »