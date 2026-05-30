Record-breaking ferris wheel will be part of $500M LA Waterfront District project

A massive ferris wheel will be part of the new multi-million dollar waterfront project in Los Angeles, making it the state’s tallest ferris wheel.

The 175-foot tall wheel opens later this year and is part of the $500 millionset to launch this summer in the Port of Los Angeles in the South Bay neighborhood of San Pedro.

The giant waterfront attraction will offer passengers an incredible panoramic view of the harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge and USS Iowa year round, with seating enclosed. Studio One Eleven The wheel will break the record in the state for the tallest ferris wheel, beating out the current title holder of 100-foot ferris wheel that entertains guests at the famedThe Pacific Wheel on the Pier gives thrill-seekers a view of the ocean from “more than 130 feet above the Santa Monica Pier,” per the“Measuring 85 feet, the wheel moves at 2.5 revolutions per minute with intermittent stops to pick up passengers.

”“The West Harbor Wheel and park will become an iconic feature of the West Harbor project,” Todd Schneider, managing partner of SkyView Partners, told the outlet.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this level of family-fun, grandkids-to-grandparents excitement to San Pedro and the Los Angeles area. ” The giant waterfront attraction will offer passengers an incredible panoramic view of the harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge and USS Iowa year round. The amphitheater, which will be operated by Nederlander Concerts, kicks off its programming this summer by hosting an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone.

The development brings 300,000 square feet and will offer visitors tons of attractions including retail, dining and entertainment, transforming what was once the old Ports O’ Call Village into a vibrant coastal destination. , bike rentals and harbor cruises.

The sprawling 42-acre district, along one full mile of waterfront, is a massive undertaking to transform the waterfront area into a venue that will also offer a place to host concerts with a new 6,200-seat oceanfront amphitheater, poised to become one of California’s premier live music hubs. The amphitheater, which will be operated by Nederlander Concerts, kicks off its programming this summer by hosting an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone for





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