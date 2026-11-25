Beaches close as Los Angeles and La Jolla see all-time high tides and big waves batter landmark pier in Pacifica

A man stands as waves crash into a seawall while a king tide and a series of storms begin to hit the Pacific north-west in Pacifica, California, on Wednesday.

Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Super El Niño weather brought record-breaking high tides up and down the California coast on Wednesday, sending seawater rushing into beachside communities and flooding roads and businesses. As big waves battered the coast, the tip of a landmark pier in Pacifica, south of San Francisco, was slammed into the sea, local news outletsLos Angeles and Santa Barbara tied or broke all-time high tide records on Wednesday, at 8.19 and 8.21ft, according to the National Weather Service .

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La Jolla, California, just north of San Diego, also set anof 8.11ft , according to the National Weather Service, while preliminary data suggested that tides in Monterey, south of San Francisco, might also have set an “That sun may be out, but the beach and surf zone remain dangerous,” NWS San Francisco warned, citing waves around the San Francisco Bay area as high as 24ft. In Pacifica, local video and live streams showed giant crashing waves, tide waters sweeping over beaches and piers, and flooded coastal roads.