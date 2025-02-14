Record-Breaking Arctic Blast to Grip US and Europe

A powerful Arctic air mass is set to bring record-low temperatures and icy conditions to the United States and parts of Europe. This extended cold snap, lasting throughout next week, is expected to be the most severe of the season.

A powerful blast of Arctic air, the coldest of the season, is set to sweep across the United States and parts of Europe, bringing frigid temperatures and icy conditions. Meteorologists warn that this extended cold snap, lasting throughout next week, will be a significant event, marking the culmination of a winter marked by repeated polar vortex intrusions. The frigid air, usually confined near the North Pole, is being driven southward by a combination of weather forces in the Arctic.

A stretched-out polar vortex, like a rubber band being pulled, is pushing the cold air southward. This unusual phenomenon, where the vortex extends and bends instead of suddenly weakening and releasing cold air, is expected to keep the extreme cold locked in place for an extended period.The cold front is predicted to first hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Saturday, then spread eastward throughout the week, affecting most of the continental United States. Temperatures are expected to plummet, with the lower 48 states potentially experiencing average lows of 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-8.6 Celsius) on Tuesday and dropping to 14 degrees (-10 Celsius) on Wednesday. Wind chill will further exacerbate the cold, making it feel even more severe. Some areas, particularly in the central and southern US, may experience temporary relief from the extreme cold. However, the forecast indicates that the majority of the country will be under the grip of the frigid air for the entire week. The combination of a stretched polar vortex and a high-pressure system over Greenland is contributing to this unusual weather pattern. The high-pressure system is pushing the jet stream, which carries weather systems, into a configuration that allows the cold air to plunge southward and remain trapped.





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arctic Blast Polar Vortex Extreme Cold Snow US Weather Europe Weather Record Temperatures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arctic Blast Expected to Bring Record-Breaking Cold to Houston AreaA potent cold front is moving through the Houston area, bringing with it a significant drop in temperatures and the possibility of wintry precipitation. A second, even stronger arctic blast is predicted to arrive early next week, bringing the coldest air in over a year.

Read more »

Arctic Blast to Grip the Tri-State Area With Record-Breaking Cold TemperaturesGet ready for a frigid week ahead as the tri-state area braces for its coldest temperatures in nearly two years. A powerful arctic front will sweep through the region, plunging temperatures well below freezing and bringing the possibility of snow. The National Weather Service warns of potentially dangerous conditions, urging residents to take precautions and bundle up.

Read more »

Arctic Blast: Millions to Face Dangerous Cold, Record-Breaking TemperaturesMillions across the United States, from the Rockies eastward, are bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the next several days. Meteorologists warn of wind chill readings as low as -50, posing a risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Even areas unaccustomed to freezing temperatures, like the South and Mid-Atlantic, will see record lows. The culprit: a powerful polar vortex expanding south, bringing frigid air across the country. Stay indoors if possible and limit exposure to the elements.

Read more »

Colorado Towns Plunge to Record-Breaking Cold During Arctic BlastTwo northern Colorado towns experienced record-breaking lows during the worst hours of a four-day arctic blast that swept across the state. Temperatures dipped below minus 40 degrees, causing widespread school closures, flight disruptions, and a heightened risk of frozen pipes.

Read more »

Record-Breaking Snowstorm Batters Florida, Bringing Record Cold to the SouthA historic winter storm is bringing record snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures to the Deep South and Gulf Coast, with Florida experiencing its heaviest snowstorm on record. Millions are affected by travel disruptions and dangerous conditions.

Read more »

Arctic Blast to Plunge US Temperatures, Inauguration Day Forecast as One of Coldest on RecordA major Arctic outbreak will bring frigid temperatures across the US, with some cities experiencing temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below average. The cold snap will also bring rain to the Southeast and increase snow chances to the Northeast.

Read more »