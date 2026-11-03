Record 757 Police Officers Sacked for Misconduct in Past Year

New College of Policing data reveals 757 officers barred from service due to misconduct. The year ending March 2026 saw record dismissals for dishonesty and sexual offenses, signaling a strict crackdown on police standards.

The number of police officers dismissed or barred from service has reached an unprecedented high, with 757 individuals removed from the profession over the past year. According to new statistics from the College of Policing (CoP) covering the period ending March 2026, these dismissals represent a concerted effort to maintain integrity within law enforcement agencies across England and Wales.

Record Dismissals for Dishonesty and Misconduct

College of Policing data confirms that 757 officers were added to the barred list during the year to March 2026, preventing them from serving in any police capacity again. This figure slightly exceeds the previous high of 735 recorded during the 2024-25 financial year. The statistics include officers who were dismissed as well as those who retired or resigned while under investigation.

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Dishonesty was the most frequent reason for dismissal, accounting for 142 of the barred officers. Sexual offenses or misconduct were cited for 87 individuals, a category that included five convictions for rape. Other significant causes for removal included discriminatory behavior, which led to 110 dismissals, and unlawful access or disclosure of information, which affected 101 officers.

New Standards and Specific Infractions

The recent data highlights a rigorous approach to behavioral standards, resulting in the removal of officers for incidents that may not necessarily result in criminal imprisonment. For instance, 24 officers were barred for their connection to discriminatory WhatsApp groups. Five others were dismissed for 'keyboard jamming,' a tactic used to deceive computer systems into believing the user was active when they were actually away from their workstation.

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Additional dismissals included two officers removed for posting pornographic material online and one individual sacked for bullying behavior. While officers convicted of serious criminal offenses are automatically found to have committed gross misconduct, these new figures demonstrate that a wide range of unprofessional conduct now triggers dismissal from service.

Leadership Response and Public Trust

Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson, who serves as the CoP director of operational standards, emphasized that policing relies fundamentally on public confidence. He stated that the figures prove authorities will not hesitate to act when that trust is broken. Arman Mathieson noted that the 757 barred officers represent just 0.5 percent of all serving officers, asserting that the vast majority serve with courage and integrity.

The College of Policing has been focused on cleaning up forces following high-profile scandals that severely undermined public faith in law enforcement. Notable past cases include Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021. Additionally, David Carrick was jailed for life for a catalogue of violent sex attacks against at least a dozen women between 2003 and 2020.

Senior Officers and Force-Specific Data

Among the dismissed individuals were several senior leaders, including four chief superintendents. Hertfordshire Police chief superintendent Matthew Thompson was sacked in February of this year after admitting to lying to his line manager about a personal relationship. Tom Simons, another chief superintendent, was dismissed in April of the previous year for sexual misconduct and abusing his seniority while on duty.

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The Metropolitan Police had the highest number of barred officers with 195, followed by Greater Manchester Police with 46 and West Midlands Police with 38. These three forces are the largest by workforce in England and Wales. In total, more than 3,500 officers have been added to the barred list since its introduction in December 2017, marking a sustained push to root out poor conduct within the ranks.