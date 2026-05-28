Record 5.6 Million Penalty Points Issued to UK Drivers Last Year Amid 20mph Speed Limit Expansion

A surge in penalty points handed to UK drivers reached a record 5.6 million last year, driven by increased enforcement of speed limits, particularly in 20mph zones, and advanced camera technology detecting offences like phone use.

Drivers faced a record 5.6 million penalty points on their licences last year, a figure likely driven by the expansion of 20mph speed limit zones.

This total equates to over 15,000 points issued daily, reflecting an upward trend from 5.4 million in 2024, 4.86 million in 2023, and 4.5 million in 2022. Data obtained by the Daily Mirror revealed that motorists committed a range of offences including speeding, mobile phone use while driving, driving without insurance, and careless driving. The largest number of points stemmed from speeding detected by the extensive network of cameras across the country.

Specifically, 3 million points were issued for speeding on smaller roads, with an additional 730,000 for motorway violations. Offences such as driving unlicensed resulted in 475,000 points, while using a phone behind the wheel accounted for 230,000 points. These figures, released by the DVLA under Freedom of Information legislation, cover drivers receiving between one and 11 points per offence, with three-point penalties being the most common.

In 2025 alone, there were 1.53 million incidents resulting in penalty points, up from 1.32 million two years prior. Separate data from the previous month indicated that nearly one million drivers received points last year, a 32 percent increase from 678,367 in 2022, excluding motorway offences. Experts have partially attributed this surge to the widespread implementation of 20mph zones across Britain.

Many motorists argue that these limits are often applied to roads where they are unnecessary, difficult to adhere to, or feature confusing signage. Currently, over one sixth of British roads carry a 20mph limit, covering 39,000 miles of the nation's 246,500-mile road network, according to transport consultancy Insight Warehouse. Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA, noted that advancements in camera technology are enabling police forces to detect lawbreaking more effectively.

Whether through speed cameras or new AI systems that identify seatbelt non-compliance or handheld phone use, drivers should be aware that there is a significant chance of being caught





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Penalty Points Speeding 20Mph Zones DVLA Camera Technology Driving Offences

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