The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a record 38 animated films eligible for the 2027 Oscars, surpassing the previous high of 35 contenders in the category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially announced on November 23 that a record-breaking 38 animated films are now eligible for consideration for Best Animated Feature. This significant increase surpasses the previous high of 35 eligible films set during the 98th Academy Awards cycle, marking a new era for the category.

Record Number of Eligible Animated Features

The expanded field of contenders includes a diverse array of well-known franchises and original stories. Notable titles competing for recognition include Toy Story, Hexed, Hoppers, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, The Cat in the Hat, Forgotten Island, Goat, Minions & Monsters, Paw Patrol: Dino Movie, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This list represents a substantial jump in the volume of animated works seeking industry recognition.

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Strict Theatrical Release Requirements

Despite the high number of entries, not all 38 films have yet completed the necessary qualifications to secure a nomination spot. The Academy mandates that each animated feature must meet strict theatrical release criteria to remain in contention for the award. These rules are designed to ensure that eligible films have achieved significant public exposure in professional cinema settings rather than through digital or direct-to-video releases.

One of the core requirements is that the animated feature must be screened for at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying United States metropolitan areas. During this week-long run, the screenings must occur at least three times daily to ensure broad accessibility. This rigorous schedule prevents studios from manipulating eligibility through limited or one-off theatrical displays.

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Furthermore, at least one screening each day must begin between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to capture evening audiences. The films must also maintain a runtime of more than 40 minutes, excluding opening and end credits. A critical quality threshold requires that at least 75 percent of the film's content must be animation. Any content outside of animation does not count toward this percentage minimum.

Voting Process and Nominee Selection

The selection process involves multiple stages of review and voting by industry professionals. Members of the Academy's Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category to determine the five nominees. These industry experts provide an initial layer of curation based on artistic and technical merit. Their votes form the foundation for the shortlist that moves forward in the process.

Other branch members within the Academy are also invited to vote if they meet specific minimum viewing requirements. This broader participation ensures that the nominees reflect a wider consensus across the film community. The voting structure aims to balance specialized knowledge with general industry appreciation for the craft of animation.

Key Dates for Nominees and Ceremony

The five nominees for Best Animated Feature will be officially announced on January 21, 2027. This date marks a crucial milestone in the awards cycle, narrowing the field from dozens of eligible titles to a final shortlist. The announcement will highlight the most prominent achievements in animated storytelling and technique for that year.

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The final results will be declared during the award ceremony on March 14, 2027. This event will conclude the long journey from eligibility to recognition. The winners will be honored for their contributions to the evolving landscape of animated cinema, joining a prestigious list of past recipients in Hollywood history.