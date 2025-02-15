Reclaiming Your Mental Space: Setting Boundaries with Intrusive Thoughts

This article explores the concept of mental space, highlighting the impact of others' actions and thoughts on our mental well-being. It emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries and reclaiming our mental space by consciously choosing who and what we allow to occupy our thoughts.

Pay attention to the moments when you hear other people's voices in your mind or your thoughts turn to them. I don't need the full context of the show to know how powerful the following exchange must have been: Don, on the other hand, is setting a clear boundary that Michael is not going to be allowed to take up any of his mental space. I imagine this is not a friendly exchange between these characters and there are likely unhelpful communication skills coming from both.

Nevertheless, Don is demonstrating a boundary-setting skill in limiting how much mental real estate he allows others to take up in his mind. \As much as you try not to think of something or someone, or to think about them differently, who (or what) do you tend to ruminate on? Clients often share that they can’t stop thinking about their bosses, coworkers, partners, children, friends, and others. They tend to feel “stuck” in worrying about the actions or intentions of the other person or group. Although there are always individual reasons for this worry, there is often a common theme of feeling a loss of control in some way. You may have experienced something like this as well. Maybe your boss has been critical of you and your work (loss of a sense of security). Maybe your friend stopped reaching out to you and you’re not sure why (loss of connection). Or maybe your partner betrayed your trust. \It’s a fact that you are not in complete control of your life. You don’t choose when you get a headache, when you get stuck in traffic, or when a snowstorm forces you to cancel your plans. Nevertheless, you can make choices that help you manage your reactions to these uncontrollable situations. For example, you can leave your house early enough so that even if you get stuck in traffic, you’ll still make it on time. Or you can be sure you drink enough water to help reduce the chances of getting a headache. Or you may be able to change your plans to be virtual so you can still connect with others even while it’s snowing. But you can't control others, even though their actions can significantly impact you. This may result in you hyper-focusing on them and their impact on your life. Which ultimately means you may be giving up control over how much of your mental space you allow them to occupy. Take some time to reflect on your relationships throughout all areas of your life. Take a moment to imagine a structure (e.g., a house, tent, etc.) or area (e.g., a street with many houses) that exists in your mind. A space you call your own. Does a parent and their criticism live in your mind, and do you hear their voice when you start to doubt yourself? Did you actively invite them in or does it feel like they moved in on their own? What might be the benefit of evicting them? I wish I could say that there was a guaranteed way to no longer allow that person to take up space in your mind, but you will need to decide on and test out hypotheses of how you set boundaries. When your thoughts shift to them, you might say to yourself, “I am actively choosing not to let you take up my mental space.” Or you might redirect your attention with a phrase such as, “I’m choosing to focus on me and what I decide feels healthy for me.” It might not be 100 percent successful. That person or group of people might continue to pop into your mind at unwanted times, but there will probably be a difference in how it feels to have that person as a visitor as opposed to somebody who lives in your head all the time. Consider how you might reclaim your mental space so that you can actively choose who you spend your time thinking about





Mental Health Boundaries Intrusive Thoughts Self-Care Mindfulness

