Reclaiming Authentic Connection—Say Patriarchy

When we stop policing gender norms, we allow ourselves to find connection with one another, regardless of our gender identification or expression.

When we fail to name everyday policing of gender roles and expressions, we normalize inequality and violence.genderin the early 2010s, I consistently wrote and spoke publicly, for years, about the connections between patriarchy, misogyny, homophobia, and transphobia.

For clinical journals and popular media, I wrote dozens of articles with titles like “But gradually, I got quieter. The backlash to my observations seemed less and less worth the effort. I grew tired of increasingly circular debates with family and friends about whether or not misogyny and homophobia were even real. Straight men in my life would insist that"everyone gets called 'faggot,'" and that I should"get over" myself.

Some male clients would begin couplescombatively and then proceed to blow off my attempts to help them empathize with their female partners, believing I was against them. Of course, throughout America over the past decade, what began as defensiveness and minimizing of these conversations has accelerated into direct, openly hateful targeting ofpeople, not to mention relentless attacks on people of color, immigrants, and all other minorities who are seen to threaten white patriarchal power.

The reflexive takeaway : You pushed your “liberal agenda” too far. And so it goes, patriarchy and its ill effects continue to be denied, avoided, and flipped using DARVO . As if those of us who call it out are actually the ones harming our country.

“bad boys” or claim moral superiority. It was, in fact, to invite recognition, empathy, and connection by exposing a system that stifles us all, even as it brutally punishes some more than others. She clarifies how the seemingly innocuous “everyday” misogyny enacted by all of us, including youth in the schoolyard and online, not only functions as juvenile behavior, but also serves as a crucial, early stage initiation into an ecosystem that too frequently escalates into domestic and public violence.

, Leticia King, by one of her male classmates, we often learn to push unwanted vulnerability, deviance, and shame out of ourselves and into others. And when this form ofI was recently moved by a male client who had served in the military. Throughout his life, so much of his relational world involved, proving his strength and worth in the form of toughness/“masculinity.

” His service in the Army was no exception. But he recalled a pivotal existential moment, when he bonded with another soldier who invited him to connect emotionally. The two of them verbalized a range of feelings with one another, including vulnerability, without fear of rejection, emasculation, or shame.

This meaningfulopened up their lives and has proven to endure. It made them even more attuned to their jobs, allowing them both to create deep, human connections with their fellow soldiers, making sure they felt truly supported and had what they needed to serve. Several of these soldiers had wanted to end their lives before receiving the generousof my client.

Before the “blessing of that friendship,” my client said, the men he worked with only knew how to connect by fighting with one another physically: “That’s what they thought they needed to do to be men. ” We too often dismiss the practice of social policing, of pitting boys and men against one another as a way to dominate women, before itAs a psychotherapist, my job is to help people to name experiences they never learned to acknowledge, as my client’s friend did for him in the Army.

It is in this naming, this breaking of silence, that shame is disrupted—and fear and cruelty along with it. From there, we can imagine connecting with other people withRecently, when my son came home from school, he wanted to talk to my husband and me about an incident on the subway during his school trip, which I described inof this series.

Our son initially came to the teasing boy’s defense.

The first words out of his mouth when we asked him how the boy's behavior made him and possibly everyone else feel were “Yeah, but…” Then, after thinking about it a little more, he got quiet. He selected one of his longtime favorite books from the bookshelf:. And he re-read thoughtfully about how social exclusion becomes normalized without naming it.

He then reminded us how necessary it is to walk in the shoes of those who feel that exclusion the most. O'Connell, M. . Don't Act, Don't Tell: Discrimination Based on Gender Nonconformity in the Entertainment Industry and the Clinical Setting. Rosenthal, M. N. & Freyd, J.J.

. From DARVO to Distress: College women’s contact with their perpetrators after sexual assault.is a psychotherapist in private practice and the author of the books The Performing Art of Therapy and Modern Brides & Modern Grooms. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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