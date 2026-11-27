RECLab 2026: New Films from ‘Alcarràs,’ ‘Romería’ Producers

AI-themed and made ‘Electronica,’ ‘Mother of Sugar,’ exploring intellectual disability motherhood, and the immigration themed ‘La Union’ look like three of this year’s potential standouts Salma Hayek Pinault and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Board Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner ‘For the Opponents,’ Igniting Its Oscar Campaign Lluis Segura’s AI title “Electrónica,” as well as “Mother of Sugar” and “La Unión,” from the producers of “Alcarràs” and “Romería” respectively, bid fair to be potential standouts at the 12th edition of Primer Test, the industry centerpiece ofFox Commits to Carrying Non-Fox Content on Roku for at Least 3 Years as DOJ Closes Antitrust InvestigationA 75-minute drive south of Barcelona, it sources projects from Catalonia and its vibrant arthouse scene.

Producers of Primer Test titles take in some of the foremost Catalan industry figures includingAt least five of the seven titles, to be screened in post-production as works in progress, are feature debuts for their directors, however. They will hope for as much success as titles sneak-peaked at RECLab in the past as a important testing ground such as Cannes’ 2023 Directors’ Fortnight Best European Film winner “Creatura” and “Mamífera,” a SXSW Best Performance Special Jury Prize winner for María Rodríguez Soto.

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Establiliz Urresola’s “20,000 Species of Bees,” the Berlin Festival 2023 Best Performance winner, was the first victor at RECLab’s Screening Test, before its Berlin selection. How the film should end was decided after that Screening Test.