Reckless young driver jailed for 18 months after devastating crash

A 22-year-old driver who filmed himself tailgating cars before a devastating crash has been jailed for 18 months.

A reckless young driver who filmed himself tailgating cars moments before a devastating crash has been jailed. Rhys Courtney, 22, was caught on mobile phone footage weaving aggressively through traffic on the A52 in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire, before slamming into the back of another vehicle with catastrophic force.

The violent impact sent the car spinning off the road, leaving its occupants badly hurt and triggering a three-vehicle collision late at night. A woman travelling in the vehicle suffered a broken collarbone and later needed surgery, while the male driver was left covered in severe bruising. Even the family dog travelling with them was injured badly enough to require veterinary treatment.

Police raced to the scene shortly after 10pm on January 18 last year and spoke with Courtney before arresting him nine days later. When questioned, Courtney claimed he had been travelling at around 60 to 70mph after deciding with a friend to drive around the area aimlessly. But officers then confronted him with damning footage from a mobile phone showing his silver Seat hurtling towards the car in front before he desperately swerved and smashed into it.

Faced with the evidence, Courtney admitted he had been going a bit fast and insisted the crash had made him a more careful motorist. He later pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At Nottingham Crown Court on March 4, he was jailed for 18 months. He was also banned from getting behind the wheel for two years and nine months and must complete an extended driving test before he can legally drive again.

Courtney attempted to challenge the sentence, but his appeal has since been thrown out. PC Pip Luxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Courtney can consider himself fortunate not to have killed anyone with his reckless and dangerous behaviour. The victims in this incident were doing what the vast majority of road users do every single day - driving within the speed limit in a safe and sensible way.

Their reward for that care and consideration was to be hit violently from behind by a man who chose to go out that night and drive dangerously and aggressively. I am pleased he has now been held to account. Inspector Usha Madara added As Courtney has discovered to his cost, the consequences of this kind of behaviour can be very serious indeed.

I hope what has happened to him acts as a warning to other young men about the consequences of such recklessness, stupidity, and disregard for the safety of other road users





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