Arugula vinaigrette brings a bright, peppery contrast to the earthy grains and sweet roasted vegetables while salted pistachios add crunch.

This warm barley salad celebrates the season’s abundance with sweet roasted butternut squash, caramelized cauliflower, red onion and crispy chickpeas, all tossed with barley. As the sun tucks itself into the southern half of the sky and the weather cools, I find myself craving heartier salads than the leafy greens and crisp vegetables of summer.

This warm barley salad celebrates the season’s abundance with sweet roasted butternut squash, caramelized cauliflower, red onion and crispy chickpeas, all tossed with one of my all-time favorite grains — perfectly chewy pearled barley. The real star, though, is the vibrant green arugula vinaigrette. Blended with pistachios, garlic, lemon juice and red wine vinegar, it brings a bright, peppery contrast to the earthy grains and sweet roasted vegetables.

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A final scattering of salted pistachios adds crunch and makes the whole dish feel a little special. This is the kind of satisfying, vegetable-forward meal that works equally well as a weeknight dinner or a colorful addition to a holiday table. It also holds up beautifully for leftovers, making it a great option for meal prep or a lazy lunch the next day. Heat the oven to 450 degrees.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the barley and cook, uncovered, for 25 minutes, until tender but pleasantly chewy. Drain well and transfer to a large serving bowl.

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Meanwhile, divide the squash, cauliflower, onion and chickpeas between two large, rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder, coriander, salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Spread into an even layer and roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the vegetables are tender and caramelized and the chickpeas are golden. While the vegetables roast, combine the arugula, pistachios, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a blender or food processor.

Blend until smooth, adding a splash of water if needed to achieve a pourable consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning. Toss the warm barley with half the vinaigrette, then gently fold in the roasted vegetables and chickpeas. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette and sprinkle with chopped pistachios.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Registered dietitian and food writer Laura McLively is the author of “The Berkeley Bowl Cookbook. ” Follow her at @myberkeleybowl and