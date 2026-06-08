Recipe: Grilled skirt steak is the star of this summer salad

The salad features a mix of grilled items such as steak, corn and onion, served atop cooler ingredients like romaine, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes.

Grilled skirt steak is the centerpiece of this salad along with grilled corn and onion and cooler ingredients such as romaine, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes.

The tasty chew of grilled skirt steak shows off deliciously in a summer salad. A ribbon-like cut, the skirt steak has an alluring beefy taste and, when properly grilled and thinly cut, is delightfully juicy. This salad is welcome in a summer recipe repertoire; the corn, red onion and meat are all cooked on the grill, and then layered over the lettuce, bell pepper, and cherry tomatoes. Crumbled feta cheese offers a just-right tangy finish.

Vinaigrette: 1/4 cup white-wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, salt and pepper to taste, pinch of sugar, 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil1. Heat a grill to medium-high. Season steak with salt and pepper; set aside. Brush corn and onion with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Lightly brush clean grates with vegetable oil. 2. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Grill onion until lightly charred and tender, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board.

When cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs and coarsely chop onion. Prepare the vinaigrette; combine all vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl or handled measuring cup and whisk to combine, 3.

Meanwhile, grill steak until a thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 125 degrees for medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; drizzle with 2 tablespoons stirred vinaigrette. Let stand for 10 minutes, then cut into 3/8-inch slices against the grain. 4. In a large salad bowl or platter, layer romaine, bell pepper, tomatoes, corn, and onion.

Season to taste; drizzle with half of remaining vinaigrette. Top with steak and feta. Serve with remaining dressing on the side. Award-winning food writer Cathy Thomas has written three cookbooks, including “50 Best Plants on the Planet. ” Follow her at CathyThomasCooks.com.





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