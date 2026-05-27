Recipe: Fiery chicken meets the fire of the grill in this entree

The dark meat of chicken thighs is juicy and flavorful and can easily handle a wallop of heat and spice.

These fiery Red Chile Chicken Thighs are easy to make and pack plenty of heat in each bite. Light up the grill for this peppery chicken recipe.

Chicken thighs are ideal for roasting and grilling. Their dark meat is juicy and flavorful and can easily handle a wallop of heat and spice, and they won’t dry out while they cook to crispy perfection. Fresh red jalapeno peppers deliver the heat in this recipe. Their spice lies primarily in the white membranes that hold the seeds of the pepper.

You can adjust the heat to your taste by adjusting the amount of the membrane and seeds you include. Note that peppers can vary in heat, so be brave and take a tiny bite of each pepper to test its heat level, then add or omit accordingly. Avoid contact with your fingers when handling them: Use gloved hands or a paring knife to cut the membranes and seeds away without touching them. These fiery thighs are easy to make.

Simply blitz the marinade ingredients in a food processor. Then thoroughly coat the chicken, including under the skin , and let the chicken marinate for up to 24 hours. When ready to cook, fire up the grill and let them roast.

It’s a no-sweat recipe, with plenty of heat in each bite. Halve the jalapeno peppers. If desired, remove some of the membranes and seeds with a paring knife or gloved hands. Coarsely chop the peppers and transfer to the bowl of a food processor.

Add the remaining marinade ingredients and process to blend. Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl or a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade over and turn to thoroughly coat the chicken, rubbing the marinade between the skin and meat. Cover the bowl or seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before roasting. Heat the oven to 350 degrees or prepare a grill for direct cooking over medium heat and lightly oil the grill grates. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess drip off into the bowl or bag. Discard the marinade.

If oven-roasting, arrange on a grill pan. Transfer to the middle rack of the oven and roast until the skin is golden and beginning to crisp and an instant-read thermometer registers 165 degrees when inserted in the thickest part closest to the bone, about 30 minutes. If desired, turn on the broiler for an additional 1 minute to further darken and crisp the skin. If using a grill, arrange the chicken, skin-side down, over direct heat.

Grill until the skin is golden and releases easily from the grates. Move to indirect heat and continue to cook until an instant-read thermometer registers 165 degrees when inserted in the thickest part closest to the bone, about 30 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Season with additional salt and pepper and garnish with fresh thyme.





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