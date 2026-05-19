Recipe: Basil-Pea Tomato Soup with Herbs

This recipe yields a simple yet elegant tomato soup garnished with fresh basil leaves and served at room temperature. The key ingredient is to remove the skin from the tomatoes to create a silky texture.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Use a sharp knife to cut a small "X" on the bottom of each tomato.

Working in batches of ­similar-size tomatoes, add to the boiling water and cook until the skins just begin to loosen, 20–60 ­seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice water, then use your fingers to peel the tomatoes. Slice any large ones into ½-inch-thick rounds and halve or quarter any cherry or grape ­tomatoes. Set aside.

Bring the water back to a boil. Add the basil and cook until bright green, about 30 ­seconds. Using the slotted spoon, transfer to the ice water. Squeeze the basil to extract as much liquid as possible, then transfer the leaves to a blender.

Add ½ ­cup of the cooking water along with the peas, lime juice, sugar, and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, then purée until very smooth. Season to taste with more kosher salt and lime juice if desired. (Stored in an airtight container and covered with a thin layer of oil, the purée will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge. ) Scoop the basil-pea purée onto a platter.

Arrange the tomato slices on top, season to taste with flaky salt and black pepper, and drizzle lightly with oil. Garnish with basil leaves and serve at room temperature





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Tomato Soup Simple Recipe Herb-Cocktail Tomato Soup Basil Basil-Pea Tomato Soup Soft-Boiled Tomato

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