Recent Valley murder victims bring attention to issue of teen dating violence

According to the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 1 in 12 high school students reports experiencing dating violence. There have been several recent cases in the Valley, leaving multiple dead.

PHOENIX — Jariah Edwards was just 17 years old and pregnant when she had reportedly been trying to leave her boyfriend. That man is now accused of tracking her down in San Diego last weekend and killing her.

The Valley teen was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday while on vacation in California with her family. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Doctors performed an emergency C-section, and her baby girl remains hospitalized in critical condition. Trevon Williams, 21, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say, if convicted, Williams could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Her friends tell ABC15 she had been desperate to end her relationship with Williams.

"He found her. She wanted to leave him. She wanted to be done with him. This is not what she wanted at all," a friend said.

"She tried to leave multiple times, and he scared her multiple times. " Man accused of killing Arizona teen in San Diego appears in court Wednesday Friends described her as someone who always made people feel seen, funny, and wanted to be a mom. Edwards was one of several recent local victims of violence involving young mothers-to-be.

In Buckeye last month, a triple shooting killed one teenager, her unborn baby, and the child of another pregnant teen who was injured in the same attack. Family of Rylee Montgomery speaks with ABC15 as second man arrested in connection to her death What to know about teen dating violence These cases are drawing attention to the issue of teen dating violence.

According to the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey, one in 12 high school students reports experiencing some form of dating violence. Experts say many cases go unreported due to fears of retaliation. Warning signs can include: RELATED: Organization teaches teens about relationships, red flags that could become dangerous If you or someone needs help: To see more resources for victims and survivors of teen dating violence, click here.





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