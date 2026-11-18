A week of outages hit Microsoft, the FAA and airlines, and a cyberattack hit a website tool used by major companies. KPRC 2’s ENOUGH team explains why one failure can ripple and how to prepare.

Send an email. Check your flight. Pay a bill. So much of daily life depends on technology working quietly in the background.

Over the past several days, some of those systems stopped working. Microsoft users lost access to services including Outlook and Teams. A Federal Aviation Administration communications failure triggered a nationwide ground stop. A software problem at JPMorgan Chase slowed transactions.

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United Airlines experienced a separate technology issue that delayed departures. Then, on Tuesday, software company Optimizely disclosed a cyberattack affecting some of its customers’ websites, while the National Security Agency also experienced problems with its classified internal network. RELATED | Hackers target iPhones, payment information through websites used by millions, researchers say The timing prompted an obvious question from ENOUGH viewers: Are all of these disruptions connected? So far, there is no evidence that they are.

Several of the companies and agencies involved have specifically said their problems were not linked to cyberattacks. But cybersecurity experts say the cluster of outages highlights something else: how dependent everyday services have become on interconnected technology.

“Because we’re living in such a connected world right now, we’re becoming more and more dependent on these interrelationships of all of these different systems,” cybersecurity expert Tim Howard told ENOUGH. When one critical component fails, he said, the effects can spread.

“When any one of those components goes down, it takes down all these other services,” Howard said. What happened? A timeline of the recent outages Thursday, Nov. 12: Microsoft 365 disruption Microsoft experienced a widespread service disruption affecting Outlook, Teams, Exchange Online and other Microsoft 365 products. Microsoft said several servers became unexpectedly unavailable, putting additional strain on the remaining infrastructure.

The company worked to restart and restore affected systems. Microsoft later said services had been restored. The company did not attribute the disruption to a cyberattack. Friday, Nov. 13: FAA orders nationwide ground stop The following day, the FAA experienced a telecommunications failure that led to a nationwide ground stop.

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The FAA said the disruption began when legacy equipment became unstable as data flooded its telecommunications network. The agency said the problem followed a routine router replacement and temporarily affected some radar feeds and communications systems. Flights resumed later that evening. The FAA said it disabled the functionality involved on more than 60 similar routers and paused additional installations while investigating the failure.

Monday, Nov. 16: Banking delays On Monday, JPMorgan Chase said a software bug in its internal hardware systems slowed the processing of some transactions. Because banks exchange money with one another, Chase’s problem also created delays for some customers at other financial institutions. Chase said customers could still access their accounts and money and that there was no evidence the problem was related to a cyberattack. Transactions were processing normally again later that day.

The problem demonstrated how an outage at one company can make it appear that multiple companies are experiencing failures simultaneously. Monday, Nov. 16: United Airlines delays departures United Airlines experienced a separate technology problem later Monday that delayed some departing flights. The airline said flights already in the air and United Express flights were not affected. United later said the issue had been resolved and that there was no indication it was related to cybersecurity.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Optimizely confirms a cyberattack Unlike the other recent disruptions, one incident was a confirmed security breach. Optimizely said an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in its Web Experimentation software and injected malicious JavaScript into some of its customers’ projects. The company said it fixed the vulnerability, removed the malicious code and took additional steps to secure affected accounts and prevent unauthorized code from being delivered.

The incident shows another vulnerability experts worry about: attackers targeting technology vendors that other companies depend on rather than attacking every company individually.

“And the attackers have figured this out,” Howard said. “They don’t go after the direct company. They go after the services that these companies are using. ” That type of attack is often called a supply-chain or third-party attack.

If many businesses use the same software provider, compromising that provider can potentially give an attacker a path to multiple customers. NSA network also experiences problems Also Tuesday, the National Security Agency said its classified internal communications network experienced a temporary disruption. The NSA said the problem occurred during scheduled routine maintenance and affected some internal systems. The agency said its mission-critical capabilities remained operational and its national security work was not impaired.

Officials said there was no evidence the problem was caused by a cyberattack. So, are all of these outages connected? There is currently no evidence showing that Microsoft, the FAA, Chase, United Airlines and the NSA disruptions were part of one coordinated cyberattack. In fact, several have publicly identified technical problems unrelated to cybersecurity.

But that does not mean they have nothing in common. Modern technology systems often depend on layers of outside vendors, cloud platforms, telecommunications networks, financial networks and software providers. A customer may think they are simply using an airline’s website or their bank’s app. Behind that screen can be a chain of services provided by several other companies.

Howard said that interconnectedness means failures can create consequences far beyond the original problem.

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“I thoroughly suspect we’re going to continue to see outages like this, and on a more frequent basis,” he said. The Chase disruption offered a clear example. The software failure originated at JPMorgan Chase, but because financial institutions conduct transactions with one another, customers at other banks could also experience delays even though their own bank’s systems were operating normally. What should companies be doing?

For ENOUGH, the bigger accountability question is not simply why technology sometimes fails. It is what companies and agencies are doing before, during, and after those failures. How much redundancy is built into critical systems? How quickly can companies switch to backup systems?

How quickly are customers told what is happening? And when a single vendor is responsible for the technology used by thousands of other organizations, what safeguards are in place to prevent a single failure from spreading? The FAA said backup protocols allowed critical flights, including military, law enforcement and lifesaving operations, to continue during its disruption. The agency also said it has taken steps to prevent the router issue that triggered Friday’s failure from happening again.

The NSA similarly said its network has multiple layers of redundancy designed to keep operations running during maintenance and unexpected disruptions. ENOUGH will continue tracking what companies and government agencies say they are doing to prevent future failures and how quickly they communicate when something does go wrong. Outages can also create opportunities for scammers Technology disruptions create another risk for consumers: scams.

Kate Ashford with NerdWallet said outages are prime opportunities for scammers because customers may already be anxious and looking for information.

“It is a good reminder, though, that you should be watching out for scammers, because outages are a huge time when people target customers because people are anxious,” Ashford said. Microsoft warned of that risk after its own outage. The company said it identified a phishing campaign using the disruption as bait to target users. Consumers should be cautious about unexpected emails, texts or phone calls claiming to restore an account, reverse a delayed transaction or fix an outage.

Instead, contact the company through its official website, app or the phone number printed on your card or statement. What can you do when technology goes down? Consumers cannot prevent an airline, bank or technology provider from experiencing an outage. But having alternatives can make a disruption less damaging.

Howard recommends thinking about what you would need if your usual technology suddenly stopped working, including keeping an alternative payment method available. If the banking system is experiencing issues, check whether a transaction is still pending before resending it. If an airline or email provider is down, use the company’s official website, app or verified social media accounts for updates rather than links sent through unsolicited messages.

And be especially skeptical of anyone asking for passwords, verification codes or payment information during an outage. Tell ENOUGH: How did the outages affect you? A technology failure can sound abstract until your flight is delayed, your payment will not go through, or the email you need for work will not send. That is why ENOUGH wants to hear from you.

Did one of the recent outages disrupt your work, travel, banking, or something else you depend on? Tell us what happened and what response you received from the company involved. Because the bigger question is not whether technology will fail again. It is whether the systems we increasingly depend on are prepared when it does.