Recent rain gives two Corpus Christi reservoirs a much-needed boost

With one main reservoir almost at capacity, the city may be on pace to delay an emergency declaration from December to early 2027.

Two of Corpus Christi ’s three main reservoirs have rebounded as recent rains offer signs of relief for the coastal city that’s been edging toward a water shortage.

Recommended Videos Lake Corpus Christi jumped from 8% capacity last month to 18%. Rains missed Choke Canyon, which is further northwest and remains at 8% capacity. The city has been bracing to enact emergency water restrictions by the end of the year. City leaders had estimated that by December, a Level 1 emergency would have to be triggered because the city would be an estimated six months from supply falling short of demand.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the recent rains may push that projection to early 2027. The city’s water department is expected to make an official announcement during a City Council meeting on June 23.

“We had tremendous rainfall that hit the perfect spot for our western reservoirs,” he said in a Friday news conference. , according to Water Data for Texas.

“The rain we’re seeing now is very different than what we’ve seen in the past five years, and so this gives us hope,” he said. “We need the rain to get through this, to get through this drought of record. ”expected this summer will bring even more rain to the Coastal Bend — hopefully quenching the historic drought that has gripped the region.

“These rains that we have will help get us through these next couple of months,” he said. “And if it’s dry in the summer, that’s OK because the reservoirs will be at a decent level.

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