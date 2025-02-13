Recent Police Activity in the City

This news article summarizes recent police activities in the city, including reports of trespassing, vehicle damage, disputes, drug possession, theft, and an accident.

On February 4th, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man attempting to break into an apartment at the Marcella Arms. The man was attempting to enter his ex-girlfriend's apartment by scaling the side of the building to the third floor and then trying to force entry through a sliding door on the balcony. The ex-girlfriend only wished for the man to leave, and officers discovered he had previously been issued a trespass warning and was banned from the property.

\Around the same time, officers responded to a separate incident where a vehicle was found with four flat tires, three broken windows, a damaged mirror, and its contents scattered. The owner suspected his ex-girlfriend was responsible for the damages but refused to identify her or press charges. \On February 5th, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment due to an argument between a man and woman over a text message. No violence occurred, and officers resolved the situation after advising the woman about two active warrants she had with other agencies. Later that day, a K-9 sniff of a vehicle stopped for a window tint violation resulted in the discovery of two crack pipes in the possession of the female driver. On February 2nd, a vehicle was stolen from a parking garage at the 444 Park apartments sometime after 8 pm. The owner, who borrowed the vehicle from her brother, was sure she had locked it, but officers found no signs of forced entry. The brother refused to identify his ex-girlfriend, who still had a key to the vehicle, but stated he would investigate the matter further. \On February 9th, a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the front window of All City Candy around 4 pm. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the area technical rescue team was called to provide temporary reinforcements to the building





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLICE ACTIVITY TRESPASSING VEHICLE DAMAGE DISTURBANCE DRUG POSSESSION THEFT ACCIDENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Macedonia Police Blotter: Jan. 14-17, 2025A roundup of recent Macedonia Police Department activity, including drug arrests, DUI, and assault charges.

Read more »

Fears over recent ICE activity impacting Tri-State Area schools, places of worship, officials sayWhile Newark and New York are sanctuary cities, the recent ICE activity and President Trump's directives cracking down on immigration have some in area schools and places of worship fearing for their futures.

Read more »

Recent Geological Activity Discovered on the Moon's Far SideScientists have uncovered evidence of recent geological activity on the moon's far side, challenging previous assumptions about its geological history. Small ridges, significantly younger than those on the near side, were discovered using advanced mapping and modeling techniques. This discovery suggests that the moon may still be geologically active and has important implications for future lunar missions.

Read more »

Moon's Far Side Shows Recent Geological ActivityA new study reveals unexpected geological activity on the Moon's far side, suggesting the lunar surface may be more dynamic than previously thought.

Read more »

The Moon Might Still Be Alive: New Ridges Suggest Recent Geological ActivityA groundbreaking study published in The Planetary Science Journal reveals evidence of recent geological activity on the Moon, challenging long-held beliefs about its lifeless state. Scientists identified 266 small ridges on the far side of the Moon, known as mare ridges, which appear to be significantly younger than previously estimated. These findings suggest the Moon's geological structures may have moved as recently as 14 million years ago, indicating ongoing activity much more recent than the 3 billion years ago mark previously considered the end of lunar activity.

Read more »

Moon's Magnetic Field Lasted Longer Than Thought, Evidence of Recent Geological ActivityA new study suggests the moon's magnetic field, generated by a dynamo in its liquid metallic core, lasted 1 billion years longer than previously estimated. Researchers also found evidence of recent geological activity on the moon's far side, with small ridges younger than those on the near side. These findings challenge the assumption that the Moon has been geologically dormant for billions of years.

Read more »