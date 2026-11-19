Business and government communications, banking, travel and more have seen recent online outages. A security expert told the ABC7 I-Team those are the same segments that would be targeted by terrorists and foreign adversaries.

Business and government communications, banking, travel and more have all seen online outages over the past two weeks. A security expert told the ABC7 I-Team those are the same segments that would be targeted by terrorists and foreign adversaries.

"The digital battle space is the primary battle space where foreign militaries, intelligence organizations, criminal groups, and terrorists are operating," said former Homeland Security Intel Chief and ABC News contributor John Cohen. He says the recent digital disruptions that grounded planes nationwide, saw banking services brought offline and stopped government and commercial emails in their tracks are part of a troubling trend with national security implications.

Also read Cybersecurity Expert Links Recent Tech Outages to Aging Infrastructure and Poor Testing

"These disruptions are taking place at a time where Iran and Russia are conducting massive cyber operations. The very sectors impacted in the United States over the last week are exactly the type of sectors that would be targeted in a cyber operation by a terrorist group," Cohen told the I-Team. U.S. government and civilian officials have repeatedly claimed there is no evidence yet that disruptions were caused by cyber attacks.

"We've used our tools, and we have no evidence that this is a coordinated cyber attack or state-sponsored activity," said Jay Clayton, U.S. Director of National Intelligence. Singer Julio Iglesias faces Spanish High Court investigation into alleged sexual misconduct "Militaries have come to understand that if they can disrupt command and control and communication capabilities of their adversary, their kinetic attacks will be more effective," said Cohen. Europe has experienced a wave of cyber attacks over the past month.

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Cohen says Russia and Iran are likely responsible. At least one U.S. AI business, Optimizely, is blaming its disruption this week on a vulnerability exploited by an attacker.

"Particularly during the FAA situation, the communication wasn't clear," said Cohen. "It was slow. It was garbled, and it was provided during a time period where a significant subset of Americans simply do not trust what the administration is saying because they've provided inaccurate information in the past.

" He said standing up dynamic cyber security systems for critical digital infrastructure must be a top priority both in government and the private sector.