Recalled infant formula tied to multi-state botulism outbreak

A now-recalled infant formula that was sold nationwide, including at Target stores, is linked to an outbreak of potentially fatal botulism that has health officials investigating cases across three states.

Nara Organics brand Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula was recalled following a botulism outbreak that affected children in three states, the FDA reported. Federal, state, and local health agencies are investigating after three botulism cases were discovered in three states.

As a result of the outbreak, Nara Organics brand Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula was recalled on Saturday. The formula was sold in Target stores, on the retailer’s websites, and on the manufacturer’s website. A now-recalled infant formula that was sold nationwide, including at Target stores, is linked to an outbreak of potentially fatal botulism that has health officials investigating cases across three states.

Nara Organics brand Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula was recalled on Saturday after the Food and Drug Administration contacted the company and explained the severity of the children’s illnesses and the indicators that more cases may occur.

"Stop using all Nara Organics infant formula immediately," Nara echoed in a statement that has taken over its home page. "We are heartbroken for the concern and stress this may cause your family. "of confirmed or suspected botulism were discovered. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cases appeared in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The California Department of Public Health noted that the three infections all occurred in infants who had consumed the formula. The children all started showing symptoms in April and May of this year. Nara indicated that, as of Saturday, none of its formulas have tested positive for C. Botulinum and that the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

The formula was sold across the country at Target stores and on the retail giant’s website, as well as on Nara’s website, between July 2025 and June 2026, the FDA explained. While it was manufactured in Europe, the product was only available in the U.S. On its website, Nara stated those who purchased the formula from its website will receive refund details via email. Other customers with unused formula can request a refund from the company.

Those who purchased the product at Target are asked to follow the retailer’s return instructions. More information from the company on the recall, including lot numbers, is available at Parents and caregivers who purchased Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula should stop using it immediately, the FDA recommended. It also said to wash any items or surfaces that the formula may have come in contact with.

If a child is experiencing symptoms of botulism and the formula is still in the home, health officials ask that pictures or video of the packaging are captured before throwing it away. They also said any opened formula could be held onto in case a child starts to show symptoms at a later time.

However, they do advise labeling it prominently "DO NOT USE" and say the formula can be discarded after a month.could take weeks to develop. Infants who contract it may start to experience constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing, the FDA explained. Those symptoms could progress into trouble breathing and respiratory arrest.

Parents and caregivers of children who consumed the formula and start showing symptoms should take them to a health care professional immediately, the FDA continued, pointing out that botulism can be fatal. The FDA noted that the recalled formula makes up less than one percent of the total amount of infant formula sold in the United States. It added that the outbreak is not expected to cause any shortages of formula.





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