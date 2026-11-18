A group of El Mirage residents is moving forward with an effort to recall Vice Mayor Jacquelyn Parsons, accusing her of failing to deliver on campaign promises but supporters are pushing back.

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A group of El Mirage residents is moving forward with an effort to recall Vice Mayor Jacquelyn Parsons, accusing her of failing to deliver on campaign promises.

But supporters of Parsons are pushing back, calling the effort a political power play. Recall organizers submitted their petition Tuesday after collecting more than 720 signatures, exceeding the 647 required to potentially trigger a recall election. For residents leading the effort, the petition is about holding elected officials accountable.

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"That's all this is: restoring trust in government and holding her accountable to the promises she made," said El Mirage resident Amy Heusted. Parsons was elected to the El Mirage City Council in 2024 and was named vice mayor last year. Some residents who supported her campaign say they have grown disappointed with her leadership.

"The vice mayor ran on a campaign where she was making promises to the residents of El Mirage that she was going to be an advocate for change, that she didn't like the way things were going on on the council, and she was going to be the leader to make changes," said resident Todd Balash. Jeffrey Lach, another El Mirage resident, said he voted for Parsons but no longer believes she is fulfilling her commitments.

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"I believe that, since I voted for her, she has not upheld what she said she was supposed to do when she got elected," Lach said. However, not everyone agrees with the effort to remove Parsons from office. Jeff Kinkade, president of the El Mirage firefighters union chapter, called the recall effort"a power play" by a vocal minority of residents who disagree with the vice mayor's independence.

"The fact that they cannot control Jacque, she thinks on her own, makes decisions for the betterment of the community and for the citizens that elected her, they don't like it," Kinkade said. El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo is also defending Parsons, arguing that she has remained focused on representing residents and managing city resources responsibly.

"She has been very transparent with residents, she advocates for our city, she makes sure that we're spending our money wisely," Hermosillo said. "And so she has been very focused on getting the job done that she was elected to do. " The competing viewpoints highlight divisions among some El Mirage residents over the direction of city leadership.

While recall supporters argue Parsons has failed to follow through on promises to bring change to City Hall, her defenders say she is making independent decisions in the city's best interests. The petition now moves into the verification process. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office has 60 days to review the submitted signatures and determine whether enough are valid to qualify the recall for the ballot.

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Although organizers submitted more than the required number of signatures, the petition must still be certified before an election can proceed. If enough signatures are verified, a recall election could be held as early as March, unless Parsons resigns before then. Parsons was not available for comment. For now, her political future rests on whether the petition qualifies for the ballot and, potentially, whether El Mirage voters decide she should remain in office.

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