Recall Issued for Sauna Blankets Sold at Target and Macy's Over Overheating Concern

A significant recall has been announced for approximately 3,600 SLF Sauna Blankets due to overheating risks. The products were sold at major retailers including Target, Macy's, and Snappy, both in stores and online. Consumers are advised to discontinue use immediately and contact the manufacturer, Tzumi Electronics, for a free replacement. The recall emphasizes the potential fire and burn hazards associated with the product and highlights the importance of product safety in the wellness technology market.

A recall has been issued for thousands of sauna blankets sold at Target and Macy's due to overheating risks. The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects an estimated 3,600 SLF Sauna Blankets that were sold in physical stores at Target, Macy's, and Snappy, as well as through Target's online platform.

Consumers who own one of these blankets are urged to stop using them immediately. The manufacturer, Tzumi Electronics, is offering a free replacement unit to affected customers. Owners should contact Tzumi Electronics directly to arrange for the replacement. The recall highlights concerns about the safety of personal wellness heating products and the importance of adhering to product warnings.

Overheating can pose serious fire hazards and potential burn injuries, especially if the blanket is left unattended or used while sleeping. These sauna blankets are designed for at-home heat therapy, a popular trend for relaxation and muscle recovery.

However, this incident underscores the need for rigorous safety testing in consumer electronics. The recall covers multiple geographic regions where the blankets were distributed, primarily across the United States. Shoppers who purchased these items should verify their product model and check for any recall notices. The collaboration between retailers, manufacturers, and safety agencies aims to quickly remove dangerous products from the market and protect consumers.

This event serves as a reminder to always follow manufacturer instructions and to be cautious with products that generate heat. For further details, consumers can visit the CPSC website or contact Tzumi Electronics. The recall is ongoing, and replacements will be provided at no cost to the consumer.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sauna Blanket Recall Target Recall Macy's Recall Overheating Hazard Tzumi Electronics CPSC Recall Consumer Safety Wellness Product Recall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clemson Offensive Line Target Announces Commitment Date, Talks Positive Relationship With Matt LukeAs the Clemson Tigers look to continue their recent recruiting momentum, a battle for one of the top offensive linemen in the southeast is nearing the finish li

Read more »

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Target of US DEA Since 2018Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has been a target of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration since at least 2018, according to current and former U.S. law enforcement officials. However, it has been reported that prosecutors had never implicated her in any crimes, and investigators were not moving towards an indictment.

Read more »

Report: Iowa State Transfer, Louisville Target Milan Momcilovic Withdraws from NBA DraftMomcilovic, who has been tied to the Cardinals for the last few weeks, is officially returning to college.

Read more »

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target US Airbase After Trump Condemns Peace ProposalIran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Thursday they had targeted a US airbase at 4.50 am. The IRGC did not say where the base is. They warned that any repeat of what they called aggression would draw a 'more decisive' response and said responsibility for the consequences lay with the 'aggressor'. The US military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site near the Strait of Hormuz that officials believed posed a threat to American forces and commercial shipping. Trump said Wednesday he was not yet satisfied with Iran's offers to make a deal, after Iranian state television reported details of what it claimed was a draft agreement.

Read more »