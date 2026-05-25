Rebooting Superman Saga with New Supergirl TV Spots

DC Studios has released three new TV spots for Supergirl, highlighting Jason Momoa's Lobo, a heartwarming Superman reunion, and an alien race hell-bent on universal destruction. The clips feature fresh footage of the alien race and a deliberate callback to Superman's moment in the Superman solo film.

TV spots prove Lobo knows how to make an entrance, and he’s not the only familiar face showing up. The new clips tease more of Jason Momoa’s last Czarnian, a heartfelt Superman reunion, and an alien race bent on universal destruction.

DC Studios has released three new TV spots for Supergirl, featuring fresh footage of Jason Momoa’s Lobo and a scene recreating a moment from Superman. The clips show Supergirl (Milly Alcock) arriving on Earth with Krypto and meeting David Corenswet’s Superman. One spot also features the alien race, the Brigands, bringing destruction across the universe. Fans have noticed a deliberate callback to Superman in the new footage.

Kara Zor-El kicks a villain in the face, sending a tooth flying from his mouth. In the Superman solo film, the Man of Steel delivered a similar punch to one of Lex Luthor’s goons above Metropolis. Momoa appears to fully embrace his role as the last Czarnian in the new spots. The Aquaman star has spoken openly about Lobo being his dream role rather than Arthur Curry.

Several alien races also appear in the footage, resembling cosmic characters from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn did not direct Supergirl but reportedly remained very hands-on during production. His creative fingerprints appear visible throughout the second chapter of the DCU’s Superman Saga. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. ahead of the press tour, Alcock shared her personal connection to the role.

‘What Kara was going through that I was going through is she’s someone who has been at war with themselves,’ she said. ‘Pain is a universal feeling. I was able to connect with that pretty instantly. ’ Supergirl stars Alcock alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Momoa. The film arrives in theatres on June 26th, 2026





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