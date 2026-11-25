High school students from Reboot Reality launch a campaign to help Utah residents reduce screen time and improve mental health through awareness and practical strategies.

A youth-led initiative named Reboot Reality is urging residents across Utah to reclaim their time from the grip of digital addiction. Co-founded by five high school juniors, the organization aims to educate the community about the severe consequences of excessive social media use. The group highlights alarming statistics from the American Psychological Association, which indicate that teens are on track to spend approximately twelve years of their lives on social platforms alone.

Study Reveals Alarming Screen Time Statistics

Data from the American Psychological Association suggests that digital consumption now exceeds time spent on essential activities like eating or in-person socializing. One classmate reported spending roughly thirty-three hours per week on social media, representing nearly twenty percent of their entire week. Another student disclosed a daily screen time of three and a half hours, amounting to nearly twenty-five hours weekly.

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These figures illustrate a broader trend where students are losing valuable time to mindless scrolling and trivial online content. The authors of the report fear that at this current rate, society will face widespread body image issues, severely shortened attention spans, and significant learning difficulties. As current high school students, the co-founders have personally witnessed the undeniable negative impact of social media on student well-being.

Student Co-Founders Drive Awareness Campaign

The Reboot Reality project is led by a dedicated team of five students who combine their diverse skills to fight digital dependency. Ayushi Patel, a high school junior, has worked on research projects and presented to students at schools throughout Utah. She plans to attend medical school to pursue a career in anesthesiology. Shreya Mehta, also a junior, designed interactive surveys and built the organization website, with future goals in biomedical research.

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Leah Simon handles public relations and communication for the group, hoping to become a psychiatrist with a Ph.D. in psychology. Reeya Sonawale focuses on school presentations and community outreach, aiming for a career in business and finance. Emma Reich manages graphic design and social media outreach, intending to major in medical forensics with a minor in theatre. Together, they represent a unified front against the addictive nature of modern technology.

Practical Strategies for Healthier Digital Habits

The organization recommends specific, actionable steps for students to manage their screen time effectively. Experts from the American Psychological Association suggest starting with built-in app timers or focus modes on devices. These tools are designed to increase awareness of how much time is actually being spent on various applications. The students emphasize that recognizing the problem is the first step toward solving it.

Peer support is identified as a vital component in addressing social media addiction. The co-founders note that students who set goals or engage in small competitions with friends or family members often find it easier to stay accountable. This collaborative approach helps individuals maintain their commitments to reducing screen time and engaging more meaningfully with the physical world.

Call to Action for Utah Community

Reboot Reality extends its message to adults, asking them to consider the lost opportunities from staring at screens for three hours daily. They suggest that this time could be better spent with friends, spouses, or children, or used for learning through reading. The group wants Utahns to stop comparing their lives to the fake portrayals seen online and start living their own lives to the fullest.

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The Salt Lake Tribune supports this local initiative by providing a platform for voices that seek to move the state forward. The student founders have provided an email address, rebootrealityproject@gmail.com, for scheduling free school presentations. Residents can also visit rebootrealityproject.com to find additional ways to support their community in rebooting their reality and taking control of their digital lives.