The Ole Miss Rebels capped their run in the NCAA Super Regional by outgunning the Auburn Tigers in a dramatic 5‑3 win, earning a berth to the College World Series

The Ole Miss Rebels final sweep of the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Super Regional was marked by a dramatic eighth‑inning comeback that turned a 2‑2 tie into a 5‑3 victory at Plainsman Park.

In the dead‑enough portion of the game, Will Furniss launched a two‑run homer over the right‑field wall, immediately followed by Tristan Bissetta's solo shot to right. Those blasts gave the Rebels a commanding three‑run cushion heading into the ninth inning and proved crucial in a game that would have otherwise tilted in Auburn's favor.

After a single at the start of the bottom of the ninth, Auburn's Bub Terrell hit a single, Cade Belyeu was hit by a pitch, and a wild pitch advanced the runners, setting the stage for a tame sacrifice fly that narrowed the deficit to two runs. A tight grounder to third ended the rally and allowed Walker Hooks a save, securing his second of the series and the ninth of the season.

The narrative of the game was built on things Auburn had attempted to dominate: pitching discipline, defensive range, and early offensive momentum. In the first inning, Auburn's ace Alex Petrovic threw nine pristine pitches, capitalizing on a flawless infield that shut down the Rebels in the top half. In the second inning, Rembert's speed and Jean's defensive reach at second created a double‑play that kept the score shut down.

Those defensive feats, however, were balanced by Auburn's offensive collapses that occurred when their hitters seemed to lose rhythm after the first‑half spree. Auburn coach Butch Thompson admitted that an early two‑run success by the Rebels proved a debtful lesson for the Tigers. The third game of the series progressed in a way that highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses.

Auburn's Petrovic lasted only 5.1 innings before giving up two runs on three hits, while Jackson Sanders was brought in for the seventh and managed a quick‑strikeout run over the side. Meanwhile, Red Knight's Jaime, playing as a center fielder, caught a hard drive for a leaping catch on the warning track to preserve Auburn's lead in the eighth. Yet, despite the tactical interruption, Auburn couldn't build on these defensive plays to sustain a steady offensive output.

Attendance records for Plainsman Park reiterated Auburn's home‑field advantage. With 10,635 fans in attendance, a new capacity boundary was set for the third consecutive game. The stands overflowed with fans who had witnessed the Rebels succeeding in Omaha that season, finally a historical marker for the Tigers to chase.

Thunderclouds of expectation and a sheer sense of thrill for the continuity of the program can be found in the comments of the coaching staff, who noted the need to cherish each season in an environment that heights out its momentous presence in the NCAA. At the close of the two‑day series, the Rebels earned a spot in the College World Series for the seventh time, while Auburn's season concluded abruptly.

The story that resonated through the final 30 minutes was how a team with a reputation for grit could be toppled by a quick burst of power, and how a host team in a pressure scenario can benefit from a strong crowd presence when a mop constant of positive momentum creates a crucial advantage for an opponent.





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